Körber Supply Chain: Körber presents future of supply chain automation at inaugural Automate! 2021 Conference

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chain solutions provider unveils latest automation trends and technologies to re-imagine and future-proof supply chains at the virtual event which features a variety of experts from different industries.

Körber will showcase the global strategy and technology roadmap for its automation portfolio with material handling equipment and integration services to enable new opportunities in the supply chain and in manufacturing at the first-ever global Automate! conference on 6 October 2021. Through the design and implementation of holistic, technology-agnostic solutions, Körber empowers businesses, including some of the most complex supply chains around the world, to capitalize on the new reality of warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing.

Automate! will feature around 30 dynamic sessions including a round table discussion on the pandemic and the importance of securing the supply chain, product deep-dives, virtual customer tours and successful customer examples, such as:

Pet Lovers Centre , the largest pet care retail chain in Southeast Asia , for which Körber custom-built an automation solution, resulting in a 100% capacity and a 40% throughput increase in their warehouse.

, the largest pet care retail chain in , for which Körber custom-built an automation solution, resulting in a 100% capacity and a 40% throughput increase in their warehouse. German-based baked goods producer Lieken , for which Körber built a new deep-freeze high-bay warehouse which increased efficiency and throughput considerably.

, for which Körber built a new deep-freeze high-bay warehouse which increased efficiency and throughput considerably. Hungarian beverage producer HELL which benefits from a fully automated high-bay warehouse with a capacity for more than 31,000 pallets - one of the largest warehousing complexes in Hungary .

The post-pandemic supply chain will thrive on emerging and digital technologies to automate and optimize workflows, which will be addressed by different sessions throughout the day. Highly integrated automation solutions are key to conquering today's supply chain complexities. This includes safety during the pandemic and beyond, recruiting, retaining and training labor and protecting the cold chain against disruptions. Yet many supply chains today are still largely manual:

"Not even half of businesses today can handle more than one supply chain challenge at a time," says Dirk Hejnal, Chief Executive Officer, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Crucially, one in three still relies on manual methods for receiving, storing, picking and packing.* At the same time, they are facing growing challenges - from labor shortages to heightened customer expectations."

Körber's customers are a testament to the success of its automation solutions, providing tailored solutions industries such as Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), bakery, beverage, cold chain and tissue while considering businesses' individual needs.

In 2020, Körber saw an increase in order intake by 20 percent, a reflection of the company's customer-centric strategy and continuous investment in hardware, digital solutions and system integration. Leading into 2022 and beyond, along with strengthening efforts in Europe and North America, Körber will focus on accelerating its presence Asia and the Pacific, mainly in China and East Asia, including the development of a regional hub in Singapore.

"With our strong portfolio and integration expertise, Körber is uniquely positioned to support customers with operational challenges, turning complexities into strategic differentiators," says Andreas Ebert, CEO Automation, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "Automated solutions will not only transform supply chains to be more resilient to disruptions but also help businesses to increase efficiency and meet high customer demands and tighter delivery windows - worldwide."

Detailed information, the agenda and registration for the purely digital event on 6 October is available here. Participation is free. All content will be available on demand for the next 60 days.

* Körber State of Supply Chain Complexity Survey 2020 https://www.koerber-supplychain.com/complexitysurvey/

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Media contact:

Julia Maul

Corporate Communications Manager

Körber Supply Chain

Tel. +44 1253 579912

Julia.Maul@koerber-supplychain.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg