MicroCap Rodeo: 36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on October 5th - 8th, 2021

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on October 5th - 8th, 2021, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.
The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 5th and 6th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (October 7th and 8th).
Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda
If you would like to attend and participate in the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup
Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/
On Tuesday, October 5th and Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Company
|Ticker
|Webcast Link
|October 5th, 2021
|08:30 - 08:55 AM EDT
|CollPlant
|CLGN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42994
|October 5th, 2021
|09:00 - 09:25 AM EDT
|NLS Pharmaceuticals
|NLSP
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42997
|October 5th, 2021
|09:30 - 09:55 AM EDT
|Tego Cyber
|TGCB
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43028
|October 5th, 2021
|10:00 - 10:25 AM EDT
|OneSoft Solutions
|OSS.V, OSSIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43030
|October 5th, 2021
|10:30 - 10:55 AM EDT
|Mitesco, Inc.
|MITI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43033
|October 5th, 2021
|11:00 - 11:25 AM EDT
|AYRO, Inc.
|AYRO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43037
|October 5th, 2021
|11:30 - 11:55 AM EDT
|IMAC Holdings
|IMAC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43026
|October 5th, 2021
|12:00 - 12:25 PM EDT
|Crew Energy
|CR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43025
|October 5th, 2021
|12:30 - 12:55 PM EDT
|General Assembly Pizza
|GA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43021
|October 5th, 2021
|01:00 - 01:25 PM EDT
|Myomo
|MYO
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43020
|October 5th, 2021
|01:30 - 01:55 PM EDT
|TBD
|October 5th, 2021
|02:00 - 02:25 PM EDT
|Basanite
|BASA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43018
|October 5th, 2021
|02:30 - 02:55 PM EDT
|Adial Pharmaceuticals
|ADIL
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43014
|October 5th, 2021
|03:00 - 03:25 PM EDT
|Quipt Home Medical
|QIPT
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43012
|October 5th, 2021
|03:30 - 03:55 PM EDT
|Mene
|MENE
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43007
|October 5th, 2021
|04:00 - 04:25 PM EDT
|UGE International Ltd.
|UGE, UGEIF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43003
|October 5th, 2021
|04:30 - 04:55 PM EDT
|Brainchip
|BRN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43019
|October 5th, 2021
|05:00 - 05:25 PM EDT
|Sachem Capital
|SACH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42998
|October 6th, 2021
|08:30 - 08:55 AM EDT
|NeuPath Health
|NPTH
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42999
|October 6th, 2021
|09:00 - 09:25 AM EDT
|Foraco International SA
|FAR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43001
|October 6th, 2021
|09:30 - 09:55 AM EDT
|Milestone Scientific
|MLSS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43002
|October 6th, 2021
|10:00 - 10:25 AM EDT
|Lantern Pharma
|LTRN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43004
|October 6th, 2021
|10:30 - 10:55 AM EDT
|Streamline Health Solutions
|STRM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43005
|October 6th, 2021
|11:00 - 11:25 AM EDT
|STRATA Skin Sciences
|SSKN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43006
|October 6th, 2021
|11:30 - 11:55 AM EDT
|Nanalysis Scientific Corporation
|NSCI
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43009
|October 6th, 2021
|12:00 - 12:25 PM EDT
|electroCore
|ECOR
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43010
|October 6th, 2021
|12:30 - 12:55 PM EDT
|Dolphin Entertainment
|DLPN
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43011
|October 6th, 2021
|01:00 - 01:25 PM EDT
|Inuvo, Inc.
|INUV
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013
|October 6th, 2021
|01:30 - 01:55 PM EDT
|Assure Holdings
|IONM
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43015
|October 6th, 2021
|02:00 - 02:25 PM EDT
|Biomerica
|BMRA
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43016
|October 6th, 2021
|02:30 - 02:55 PM EDT
|ME2C Environmental
|MEEC
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43017
|October 6th, 2021
|03:00 - 03:25 PM EDT
|Data Storage Corporation
|DTST
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43031
|October 6th, 2021
|03:30 - 03:55 PM EDT
|Mechanical Technology, Incorporated
|MKTY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43032
|October 6th, 2021
|04:00 - 04:25 PM EDT
|FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.
|FLY
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43035
|October 6th, 2021
|04:30 - 04:55 PM EDT
|Thunderbird Entertainment
|THBRF
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43034
|October 6th, 2021
|05:00 - 05:25 PM EDT
|Scopus Biopharma
|SCPS
|https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43036
About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.
Contact:
Angie Goertz
Vice President of Events
919-228-6240
Angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com
SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666724/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Harvest--Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-October-5th--8th-2021