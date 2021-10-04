EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Agreement/Research Update
GBC AG TO START EQUITY COVERAGE OF IGEA PHARMA
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 04October 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that GBCAG (www.gbc-ag.de/) will begin a full-coverage equity research on the Company.
Following the successful closing of the business combination ("Combination") with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD ("BSNR"), and the start of trading of the new combined entity on the 27th of September, Igea Pharma has agreed to a full-coverage service with GBC, a German based investment research firm that focuses on small and medium enterprises both listed and non-listed with a company value of between 10 and 500 million euros.
The IGEA Pharma CEO, Vincenzo Moccia said "We are thrilled to start this cooperation with GBC, which counts on a solid track record for a range of investment banking services. We are convinced that the equity coverage will strengthen the market appeal on the Igea stock".
Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC commented "At GBC we are continuously looking for appealing, innovative and fast growing companies and we believe that Igea has a significant potential to become a product and technology leader in its industry thanks to the recently completed business combination".
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IGEA Pharma N.V.
|Siriusdreef 17
|2123 WT Hoofddorp
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|+31 23 568 9494
|E-mail:
|info@igearesearch.com
|Internet:
|www.igeapharma.nl
|ISIN:
|NL0012768675
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1238191
