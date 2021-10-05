Savage Enterprises Launches HHC Disposable Vapes Under Its Delta Extrax Brand

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") is proud to announce its newest products to the Delta Extrax catalog: half-gram disposable vapes featuring a novel, hemp-derived cannabinoid: HHC (hexahydrocannabinol). The new product has been released under Savage Enterprises' flagship, award-winning brand, Delta Extrax, in its Hydro Collection, and is available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and through distributors nationwide. HHC is gaining in popularity because its effects are similar to the more well-known cannabinoid, THC. Delta Extrax's HHC disposable vapes join the flavored, one-gram cartridges already in Delta Extrax's Hydro Collection, which were launched earlier in September.

Savage's newest launch expands Delta Extrax's Hydro Collection to feature half-gram HHC disposable vapes that incorporate two popular strains: Purple Punch (Hybrid) and God's Gift (Indica). Savage Enterprises' HHC disposable vapes are specifically formulated to feature the up-and-coming cannabinoid HHC and they are sold at a retail price of $39.99 each or $180 for a pack of 10. The 10-pack of disposable vapes are sold encased in a premium quality pop-up display that is perfect for showcasing the product on display counters.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage, opened up about the new HHC disposable vapes stating, "We're proud to be able to grow and develop our Hydro Collection, which features Delta Extrax products enriched with the HHC cannabinoid. This launch process exceeded our expectations and it's a great feeling to bring these new disposable vapes to market."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises continued, "We've already seen success with our previously released HHC products, but we believe these HHC disposable vapes can increase that potential exponentially. We're in a market where disposable vapes thrive, and we see tremendous opportunity for distributors nationwide. When you consider the fact that these disposable vapes are compliant and can be sold nationwide, it makes the launch even more promising. Overall, I think there's a great future for our HHC disposable vapes."

About Savage Enterprises Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its Delta Extrax brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables, and tinctures, delta-8-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

