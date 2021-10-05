Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Sept 21 Sept 20 Change Jan-Sept

2021 Jan-Sept

2020 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 116,915 131,985 -11% 985,547 1,031,539 -4% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 135,287 127,623 6% 632,015 1,183,314 -47%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In September 2021, Le Shuttle Freight transported 116,915 trucks, a decrease of 11% compared to 2020 due to an unfavourable comparison because of stockpiling in anticipation of Brexit. Since the 1st of January 2021 Le Shuttle Freight has transported nearly 1 million trucks, a decrease of only 4% compared to 2020, representative of a very moderate economic impact of Brexit on cross-Channel flows.

During the same period, Le Shuttle transported 135,287 passenger vehicles, an increase of 6% compared to September 2020 driven by later holiday returns from UK customers linked to travel conditions that were less restrictive than during the same period in 2020.

October traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 09 November 2021 before the markets open.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006057/en/

Contacts:

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com