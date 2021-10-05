Marechale Capital Plc - Subscription and Issue of Equity

5 October 2021

Marechale Capital plc

("Marechale" or the "Company")

Subscription and Issue of Equity

Marechale Capital Plc (LON: MAC) is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised the sum of £160,000 via subscription of 8,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.8p each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.0p per share ("Subscription").

Details of the Subscription

The Subscription has been made by Luke Johnson who, following admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") will have an interest in 8,000,000 ordinary shares representing 9.04 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital. As part of the terms of the Subscription, Luke Johnson will have the right to join the board of the Company, subject to regulatory due process, and has entered into a 12 month orderly market agreement in respect of the disposal of any shares.

The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares. Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to take place on, or around, 8 October 2021. Completion of the Subscription is conditional on Admission.

The proceeds of the Subscription will provide the Company with additional working capital and funding for investment and co-investment opportunities that are presented to Marechale in connection with its activity for corporate clients

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 88,461,247 ordinary shares. No shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 88,461,247. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Patrick Booth-Clibborn, CEO of Marechale Capital, commented: "Luke Johnson is a successful entrepreneur and investor. Luke is a past Chairman of Channel 4 Television and PizzaExpress and his current directorships include Gail's Artisan Bakery, which was recently valued at over £200 million. The directors of Marechale Capital are delighted he has become a major long term shareholder and we look forward to working with him particularly where he can help with deal flow and investments for our current and future pipeline of growth capital clients."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale

Marechale is an established corporate finance firm providing strategic, M&A and advisory services primarily to hospitality and renewable energy companies in the UK and Europe. Marechale also finances earlier stage and growth capital companies from its family office, private investor and private equity relationships.