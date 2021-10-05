AI-firm Laiye Named a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's Review of World's Top RPA Technology Providers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laiye, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm, today announced that Everest Group, an international research firm, has named it a "Major Contender" in its highly regarded "RPA Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021".

"Laiye has a dominating market presence in Asia Pacific with a large user community and is strongly positioned to cater to the growing demand for RPA in the region," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "In addition to offering key attended and unattended RPA functionalities, it focuses on enabling a holistic automation solution by combining its RPA with in-house conversational AI, IDP, and AI/ML capabilities. Its clients highlight the product's ease of use, customer support and training, and native AI capabilities as key strengths, helping to position it as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix 2021."

The Everest Group has published the RPA Products PEAK Matrix report annually for the past four years, evaluating the top 23 RPA technology vendors worldwide. The report delivers an objective, data-based review of RPA services provided by each vendor. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix divides the RPA companies into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, based on a comprehensive assessment of their innovative capabilities and impact on global markets.

Laiye is the only company to be recognized by Everest Group as a "Major Contender" in both its RPA Products PEAK Matrix report and its Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, which was published in August this year. In the latter report, in terms of vision, capability, and market impact dimensions, Laiye far surpassed multiple conversational AI technology partners chosen by many RPA vendors.

"This recognition confirms Laiye's strengths in combining RPA with native AI capabilities and increasing global outreach with a vibrant ecosystem of developers and partners," said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO, Laiye. "We are strongly committed to helping our customers solve their toughest digital transformation challenges related to RPA and AI. Our team has been working tirelessly to bring to the world the most innovative intelligent automation solutions and products to help businesses and people do better and be better."

Laiye has a global team across Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, working with enterprise customers in the insurance, communications, electric power, finance, retail, and healthcare industries to build end-to-end automation solutions. In China, one out of five Fortune 500 companies uses Laiye AI products.

