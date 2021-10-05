New documents reveal how renewables have improved publicly available power grid data in the United States, and show how solar and wind are footing the bill for U.S. power grid upgrades.From pv magazine USA A pair of newly released documents reveal how the work of renewable energy developers has brought about major improvements to the accessibility and quality of publicly available power grid data. The documents also show that renewable project development has been bankrolling grid upgrades for years. First, the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) released Key Decisions for Hosting Capacity ...

