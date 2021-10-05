Das Instrument US76169B1026- 4RX - REXNORD CORP. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator heute jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis.The instrument US76169B1026- 4RX - REXNORD CORP. is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.10.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.Das Instrument TAP1 US8528572006 STAMPS.COM NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument TAP1 US8528572006 STAMPS.COM NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument UIGN DE0008490772 UNIVERSAL FLOOR FUND INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument UIGN DE0008490772 UNIVERSAL FLOOR FUND INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument IE1 US44949L1052 IEC EL. CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument IE1 US44949L1052 IEC EL. CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument PAG DE000A2LQ850 PREOS GLB.OFF.R.E. NA ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument PAG DE000A2LQ850 PREOS GLB.OFF.R.E. NA ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument 0XI KYG982971072 XIABU.C.M.(C.)H.DL-000025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument 0XI KYG982971072 XIABU.C.M.(C.)H.DL-000025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021Das Instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021The instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021