T-Cure Bioscience, Inc., a privately held company focused on developing autologous T Cell Receptor Therapy (TCR-T) products for the treatment of solid tumors, and Atlas Antibodies AB, a Swedish company commercializing PrecisA monoclonal antibodies (mAb) for oncology targets, announced today a collaborative agreement for the development, manufacture, and supply of CT83 (KK-LC-1) mAb. These will be used to develop a diagnostic test to identify tumors that express KK-LC-1. Patients with KK-LC-1 positive tumors may be eligible for inclusion in clinical trials of a KK-LC-1 targeted T-Cell therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlas Antibodies AB will provide all manufacturing and product supply for KK-LC-1 mAb for the companion diagnostic for clinical development. T-Cure is developing TCR-T therapeutics targeting Kita-Kyushu Lung Cancer Antigen 1 (KK-LC-1) for gastric, triple negative breast cancer, cervical, lung and other KK-LC-1 positive cancers.

T-Cure plans to develop the companion diagnostic assay to identify KK-LC-1 positive cancer patients for inclusion in the company sponsored clinical trial planned for 2022.

"We are excited that Atlas Antibodies will supply high quality mAb shown to have superior specificity in recognizing KK-LC-1 in the patients' samples," stated Gang Zeng, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at T-Cure Bioscience. "Developing an immnunohistochemistry (IHC) diagnostic tool is key to identify the right patient population to be treated by our KK-LC-1 specific TCR-T."

"We are delighted to start this collaboration with T-Cure Bioscience. It reflects one of our new business models of deploying our highly validated monoclonals through contract manufacturing in which both parties are enabled to focus on their core competencies," stated Nille Klæbel, Chief Executive Officer at Atlas Antibodies. "We are convinced that this creates a win-win situation for both parties."

About T-Cure Bioscience, Inc.

T-Cure Bioscience, Inc. is an innovative immuno-oncology company committed to delivering effective and durable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on developing high avidity TCR that can be used to engineer a patient's T cells to effectively target and destroy solid tumors. The Company maintains a pipeline of TCR under clinical and pre-clinical development targeting HERV-E, KK-LC-1, NY-ESO-1 novel antigens associated with solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, including kidney cancer, triple negative breast cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer and others.

About Atlas Antibodies

Atlas Antibodies AB was founded in 2006 as a start-up from the Human Protein Atlas project and has over the last 15 years successfully launched more than 60,000 products for protein research. The company was founded by researchers at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm and the Rudbeck Laboratory, Uppsala University in Uppsala to handle the production, marketing and sales of research tools developed by the Swedish-based Human Protein Atlas program. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Atlas Antibodies provides high-quality reagents for biomedical research, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies and QPrESTs. Earlier this year, Atlas Antibodies acquired UK-based HistoCyte Laboratories a leading supplier of cell line controls for pathology applications, and Swiss-based Evitria an expert provider of antibody expression services.

Forward Looking Statements

T-Cure cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "future", "potential" or "continue", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into,and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005442/en/

Contacts:

T-Cure Biosciences, Inc. IR Media Contact

Chrystal Torry

(IR@T-cure.com)