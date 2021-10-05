International Coaching Federation (ICF): International Coaching Federation Announces ICF Middle East Prism Award Winners

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) announced Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as the 2021 winner of the fifth annual ICF Middle East Prism Award during a virtual ceremony. Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) received an honorable mention.

This highly competitive award, which is a part of the ICF's international Prism program, recognizes organizations with strong coaching cultures in the Middle East.

"The caliber of nominations this year demonstrates the huge growth in awareness of professional coaching in the Middle East," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "We're proud to celebrate our winners."

ADNOC nominating coach Merella Karam, ACC, noted that since implementing a coaching culture, the organization has seen increased work performance, greater employee motivation and more positive feedback from its stakeholders.

Mariam Al Suwaidi, vice president of learning and development, said she was delighted to receive formal recognition for ADNOC's sustainable coaching culture.

"Coaching played a major role in achieving ADNOC's human capital strategy and vision, which is 'having world-class leaders to steer the company and steer the nation forward," said Al Suwaidi.

Aref Al-Mubarak, MCC, SIDF's nominating coach, said receiving honorable mention validates the value of coaching and ICF as well as recognizes the work of SIDF. He added that he hopes this award inspires coaches and the wider community, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

SIDF representative Abdullah Aljurf said they have seen a significant increase in employee endorsement when measuring SIDF as "a great place to work."

"We believe that as long as we are investing in our people, we will get a lot in return as well," Aljurf said.

There are 10 ICF Chapters in the Middle East and more than 1,000 ICF Members and Credentialed-holders in the region.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 41,000-plus members located in more than 150 countries and territories, work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

