

An image from one of World Cloud Show's panel discussions streamed live on 14 September 2021

JAKARTA, Oct 5, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Supported by Jakarta Smart City, the 11th global edition of World Cloud Show - Jakarta concluded on 14 September 2021 with over 200 C-suite tech decision-makers tuning in from across Indonesia to navigate the push for cloud and digital transformation in the region.The show virtually brought together the region's key players in the cloud and data ecosystem, including government officials, leading cloud solution providers and executives from significant think tanks.The event addressed prominent issues in the Cloud ecosystem such as Multi-Cloud adoption and modernizing information architecture; Neoteric Frontiers in Cloud and Edge Computing; Data Centers and Clouds in the digital era; Essentials for effective Data storage and management; Latest Cyber Security technologies to safeguard Cloud infrastructure transformation; Legal framework and strategies for the Cloud deployment in Indonesia, and; How to strengthen core Data strategies and digital infrastructures within their organizations, among others.The show featured a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:- Juan Intan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City- Sonny Supriyadia, SVP, Head, Pricing and Data Analytics, Maybank Indonesia- Ms Lim May-an, Executive Director, Asia Cloud Computing Association- Setiaji, Head of Department at ICT - Digital Services, Jakarta Provincial Government- Sijukumar Kumaran, Director, Data Intelligence Services, Alibaba Cloud- Arief Pribadi, Technical Director, Nutanix- Siddharth Pandey, Cloud Solution Architect, Alibaba Cloud Indonesia- Andri Agustinus, Director, Solution Architect, APAC OutSystems- Tio Bagio, Senior Solutions Engineer, HashiCorp- Georgios Damaskinos, Machine Learning Engineer, FacebookMs. Lim May-ann, Executive Director at Asia Cloud Computing Association discussed at length on topic 'Reshaping data infrastructure for Asia and the world'. She stated, "Indonesia is in a strong position when it comes to cloud adoption since it has a large population of young people who are eager to embrace cloud technologies, which will entice investors and entrepreneurs to invest more in this industry."While speaking about 'Transformative effects of IoT, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence on Cloud Computing: evolution, vision, trends and open challenges', Dr Satyam Priyadarshy, Managing Director - IC and Technology Fellow and Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, mentioned, "Every industry, irrespective of sector, needs to leverage emerging technology like the cloud computing paradigm and need for transformation at an accelerated pace to be a resilient and sustainable business."Sijukumar Kumaran, Director, Data Intelligence Services at Alibaba Cloud, while delivering a keynote on 'Alibaba Cloud Data Intelligence Ecosystem - empowers enterprise data-driven transformations', mentioned, "The core value of Alibaba Cloud is to keep up with the evolutionary trend of enterprise digitalization enterprise. We bring cloud-native, serverless, fully managed Big Data & Artificial Intelligence platform."A highly engaging keynote was delivered by Arief Pribadi, Technical Director at Nutanix Indonesia on 'The customer journey to multi-cloud', where he mentioned, "By applying cloud technology, organizations must have the ability to change and transform their people, process and not just technology."Muadz Abdurrohman, Country Manager at Cloud Comrad and Tio Bagio, Senior Solutions Engineer at Hashicorp discussed at length the topic 'Thriving in an era of multi-cloud'. Tio stated that, "Hashicorp is working on new applications that will serve as the primary interface for communicating with clients and prospects. That is why we name them engagement systems because they must deliver these qualities fast and scalable. These applications are well suited for the cloud because they must scale up and distribute across multiple geographic areas.""Virtual events offer everybody in the industry an excellent opportunity to meet during these difficult times. Cloud solutions & strategies are an affordable and intelligent necessity of the hour," says Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World Cloud Show - Jakarta was officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Alibaba Cloud; Platinum Sponsor - Nutanix; Gold Sponsor - Outsystems and Cloud Comrade | HashiCorp; Bronze Sponsor - Wherscape, Epsilon.About World Cloud ShowWorld Cloud Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.The show features exciting keynotes, government and enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest applications of cloud-based solutions.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. 