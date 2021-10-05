Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest - name change of sub-fund

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 October 2021. ISIN: DK0060947323 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: SDG Invest ------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: SDG Invest Globale Bæredygtige Aktier akk. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Abb. new name: SDG Invest Globale Bæredygtige Akt akk ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SDKINV ------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: SDKGBA ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 164964 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1018746