Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Tradegate
05.10.21
09:37 Uhr
300,40 Euro
-0,50
-0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
300,40301,2010:44
300,10300,9010:44
PR Newswire
05.10.2021 | 09:45
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moody's affirms Hoist Finance AB's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and stabilizes the outlook

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4 Moody's Investors Service affirmed Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s (the "Company") senior unsecured ratings of Baa3, the Company's issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3, and the Company's subordinate Ba3 ratings. The junior senior unsecured programme rating was upgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba3. Furthermore, the Baseline Credit Assessment was affirmed at ba3. The outlook on the long-term senior unsecured and issuer ratings was changed to stable from negative.

For further information, please contact:

Mathias Zetterqvist, Group Head of Treasury
Telephone: +46 70-979 48 47

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in thirteen European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/moody-s-affirms-hoist-finance-ab-s-baa3-senior-unsecured-ratings-and-stabilizes-the-outlook,c3427146

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3427146/1477092.pdf

2021-10-05 Hoist Press release

MOODYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.