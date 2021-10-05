Prokarium, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the oncology field of microbial immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Thomas Eldered as Chairman of the Board. Thomas Eldered succeeds Steve Chatfield, PhD, who will remain a Member of Prokarium's Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005314/en/

Thomas Eldered, Chairman of the Board of Prokarium (Photo: Business Wire)

"Thomas brings to Prokarium over 30 years' leadership and executive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, successfully leading biotech innovation from early-stage research through commercialization. Over the course of his career, he co-founded and managed Recipharm AB, growing it into one of the five largest CDMOs in the world. As President of Flerie Invest, he has invested in companies with ambitious science across the life science sector," said Kristen Albright, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Prokarium. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with Thomas during the next phase of Prokarium's development."

"I am honored to be joining Prokarium's Board of Directors at this time," Eldered said. "Prokarium has a compelling data set supporting the advancement of their lead microbial immunotherapy program and is aiming to shift the treatment paradigm for bladder cancer patients. The company is also developing an exciting next-generation Salmonella platform that will target a broad range of cancer indications as a monotherapy or in combination with other advanced immunotherapies."

Eldered is President of Flerie Invest, which finances venture and growth stage companies engaged in drug development and associated tools or applications tackling major medical challenges. In 1995, Eldered co-founded Recipharm AB and went on to serve as CEO, leading the company through a successful IPO in 2014. Recipharm AB remains among the top five CDMOs in the world and now includes around 30 manufacturing and development facilities in Europe, India, Israel and North America. Eldered received his MSc in Industrial and Management Engineering at Linköping University.

About Prokarium

Prokarium is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of microbial immunotherapy. Our pipeline is designed to unlock the next level of immuno-oncology by building on the most recent advances in cancer immunology. Prokarium's lead program is focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in bladder cancer by orchestrating immune-driven, long-lasting antitumor effects. Prokarium is based London, UK. For further information, visit https://www.prokarium.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005314/en/

Contacts:

For Prokarium

Kristen Albright

Chief Executive Officer

info@prokarium.com

www.prokarium.com

For media

MacDougall Advisors

Matthew Corcoran or Mario Brkulj

+1 781-235-3060 or +49 175 5711 562

prokarium@macbiocom.com

www.macbiocom.com