Press office for Elena Baturina: The Symbol Residence developed by Elena Baturina's Investment Group in Cyprus puts a unique penthouse up for sale

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An elite penthouse with a private terrace proves to be a unique development offer in Limassol, Cyprus. It has been introduced to the architectural structure of the Symbol residential complex, being built on the coast of Limassol by Golden Wisdom, part of the Investment Group of international entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

The duplex penthouse with the floor area of 351 sq. meters can be accessed via two elevators; it contains three bedrooms, a guest room, three roofed verandas, and a private terrace on top of the 12-floor building with the area of 240 sq. meters and panoramic views of the island.

The interior design for the penthouse has been developed by London-based Buckwheat Studio, and employs natural stone and wood in abundance. The layout of the living room allows for maximum insolation via panoramic glazing, and offers unobstructed views of both the sunrise and sunset sides, as well as of the greener south-eastern parts of the city and its urbanized West. The penthouse and the terrace are joined by a glass dome into a duplex living space.

Right below the penthouse there are entire-floor four-bedroom residences with spacious private verandas.

Developed by the Spanish celebrity architect Ricardo Bofill and his studio "Taller de Arquitectura," the building will be comprised of 17 residential units, a total of over 7 thousand square meters. The concept offers spacious terraces on each floor, layout flexibility, and allows unobstructed views to the sea. In the territory of the development there will be such facilities as an underground parking, health, spa and fitness zones, recreational areas, a pool, a private garden and dedicated concierge and security services.

Last year, Symbol was selected the absolute winner in the prestigious European Property Awards as the best Residential High Rise Architecture Cyprus.

Elena Baturina's Investment Group has extensive experience in project management in the field of development and construction. Her interests today include the hotel business in Ireland, the Czech Republic and Russia; renewable energy business (Italy, Greece and Cyprus); a German membrane engineering company. Baturina also has broad interests in commercial and residential real estate in the EU, USA, Kazakhstan and Russia.