Michelle De Pasquale to join AI-based digital postage company as Commercial Director

De Pasquale will be joined by Gavin Macrae as Business Development Director and Jessica Hice as Marketing Manager

Appointments follow closure of Seed One funding round

Stamp Free Limited, the digital postage company, today announced a series of new hires and appointments to strengthen its internal management team.

Michelle De Pasquale will be joining the organisation as Commercial Director, having previously worked at Uniserve Group as e-Commerce Growth Director. She brings over 25 years of senior supply chain, retail-led logistics experience and a background in SaaS-based technology solutions. She has worked with the likes of Hermes, Yodel, Post Office and more.

De Pasquale will be joined by Gavin Macrae, who has been appointed Business Development Director. Coming from Shippo, where he worked as a Senior Manager within the EMEA Carrier Partnerships team, Macrae has operated at board level in organisations such as Royal Mail, Jersey Post Group, TNT, Ofcom, Digital Europe, PostEurope and the Universal Postal Union.

The final addition to the team is Jessica Hice, coming on board as Marketing Manager and bringing with her over seven years of public relations and communications experience.

Hugh Craigie Halkett, Managing Director of Stamp Free, said: "We are delighted by these appointments, which will bring a wealth of abilities and experience to the Stamp Free team. Each of our new members is well-versed in the areas of the logistics sector, such as client-facing e-commerce carriers, 3PL, postal, and final mile customer innovation; making them ideal for our current direction as an organisation."

These appointments come on the heels of Stamp Free recently closing its Seed One round on 7 September, raising £425,000 at a pre-investment valuation of £2m, and following a pre-seed round in February earlier this year. Investment was led by existing investor Dr Ronjon Nag and the R42 Group, with co-investors including SyndicateRoom's Super Angel fund, Cambridge Angels, and several technology angel investors from across the UK and the US. Further grant funding was secured from Scottish Enterprise's High Growth Ventures programme who have supported Stamp Free over the past 15 months.

The Stamp Free Digital Postage Solution allows businesses and consumers to use the Stamp Free or white-labelled app to send parcels and letters, as well as return consumer goods without the need for a postage stamp or carrier label. Utilising machine handwriting recognition as a core part of its technology. Stamp Free also benefits postal carriers by removing issues associated with postage stamps such as fraud, liabilities and the cost of printing.

Hugh Craigie Halkett added: "The postage industry is undergoing tectonic shifts in recent years as digitalisation is becoming core logistics technology. Stamp Free is at the epicentre of this revolution. With the new investment, we will continue to create disruptive solutions as well as penetrate new customer segments."

About Stamp Free

The Stamp Free Digital Postage Solution ("The Solution") is targeted at postal and logistics sectors. The Solution is the first in the world to be offered by a company independent of postal services. The Company has filed a patent application for its Stamp Free Digital Postage Solution. Product information can be found at www.stampfree.co.uk

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise is Scotland's national economic development agency. They're committed to growing the Scottish economy for the benefit of all, helping create more quality jobs and a brighter future for every region.

