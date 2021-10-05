Howden Group, a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, has completed its fifth acquisition of 2021 with the purchase of Spencer Turbine.

The Spencer Turbine Company, based in Windsor, CT, USA, is an independent manufacturer of high-quality solutions for air and gas handling. Its vacuum systems, gas pressure boosters and industrial blowers are designed to high quality standards and to withstand extreme conditions, ensuring their long term performance.

This latest acquisition aligns well with Howden's strategy, further expanding its capability in industrial and wastewater treatment markets in North America and offering added growth opportunities for Spencer Turbine's products in China, South America and Europe. The addition of Spencer Turbine's product range increases options for Howden's customers, while the Spencer Turbine business will benefit from access to Howden's distribution network and global experts.

Ross Shuster, CEO of Howden, commented: "The acquisition of Spencer Turbine will bring additional expertise and technologies in areas well aligned with our strategic focus. This acquisition offers Howden opportunities to expand our market penetration in the industrial and wastewater treatment sectors across global markets. The Howden team is pleased to welcome Spencer Turbine into our group."

Tony Mancini, President of Spencer Turbine, said: "Spencer Turbine is proud to join the Howden Group. With strong complementary technologies, we are excited to be able to provide our customers with both diverse, high quality product and system solutions to address their specific air and gas application needs. We are known for the quality of our work, people and service and we recognise the same focus in Howden. Our business will benefit from access to a wider network and we look forward to combining our expertise to create a stronger proposition for the markets we serve."

The previous acquisitions for Howden in 2021 include: Fancraft in South Africa; Balcke-Dürr Rothemühle GmbH in Germany; Peter Brotherhood in the UK; and Maintenance Partners NV in Belgium. These recent acquisitions support Howden's strategy of strengthening its aftermarket service proposition and adding key technologies to further penetrate attractive segments.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005525/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Devan LaBrash Catherine Damen

Devan.labrash@pagodapr.com Catherine.damen@pagodapr.com

+44 (0) 7741 614756 +44 (0) 7557 901125