Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning demand for lightweight vehicles, on account of the surging shift toward fuel efficiency, will create a huge requirement for polymers in the automotive industry in the foreseeable future. The large-scale consumption of polymers can be credited to their exceptional chemical, mechanical, and electrical properties, such as high strength-to-weight ratio and elasticity, and excellent optical and insulating features. The adoption of polymers in vehicle production helps in reducing the overall vehicle weight by 10%, which results in reducing the fuel consumption by a significant margin.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/polymer-market/report-sample

Apart from this, the surging use of smart polymers in the healthcare industry, owing to the mounting demand for artificial body parts, biosensors, and hydrogels for targeted drug delivery, will drive the polymer market at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2030. According to P&S Intelligence, the market revenue will grow from $533.6 billion in 2019 to $838.5 billion by 2030. Smart polymers, such as poly(hydroxyproline), chitosan, and polysilamine, are strong, flexible, and biocompatible, owing to which they are being increasingly used in the healthcare sector.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) polymer market generated the highest revenue during the historical period, and it is projected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This can be owed to the increasing adoption of this substance in the automotive, packaging, construction, agriculture, textile, and electronics and electrical industries in the region. They use polymers in the production of flexible bottles, bearings, bushings, safety helmets, battery parts, gears, handles, anti-corrosive seals, film wrapping, cams, and jacketing for cables and wires.

Browse detailed report on Polymer Market Present Scenario And Growth Prospects 2030

Therefore, the soaring demand for lightweight vehicles and escalating need for healthcare devices will boost the consumption of polymers in the forthcoming years.

Polymer Market Report Breakdown by Segments

Based on Type

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Elastomers

Based on Base Material

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Based on Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Agriculture

Electrical & Electronics

Textile

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



India



Japan

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse Other Related Report

Polymer Concrete Market - Presently, North America is the largest polymer concrete market because of the increasing infrastructure repair activities here. All pieces of civil, commercial, industrial, and residential infrastructure are strongly regulated and thoroughly inspected for safety and longevity. As a result, several infrastructure repair projects are underway in the region, along with those involving fresh construction.

Specialty Chemicals Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific specialty chemicals market is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the soaring demand for these chemicals in the electrical & electronics, pharmaceutical, automotive, agriculture, and personal care & cosmetics industries of India and China.

Conductive Polymers Market - Presently, North America is the largest conductive polymers market because of the extensive research being conducted to explore and widen the applications of such materials. The region is home to the most-advanced medical device sector, which is why most of the trials and research activities regarding the usage of conductive polymers in prosthetics and implantable medical devices are being conducted here.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter