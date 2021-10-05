Mogrify Limited (Mogrify), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of a new class of in vivo reprogramming therapies and transforming the development of ex vivo cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Louise Modis as Chief Scientific Officer, following the recent completion of a $33 million USD Series A funding. Louise is an accomplished scientific leader in therapeutic discovery and development, and holds considerable experience in the progression of pre-clinical and clinical-stage assets, across various modalities and therapeutic areas. In her new role, Louise will lead the advancement of the Company's internal programs to help address high unmet clinical need in ophthalmology, immuno-oncology and other disease areas.

Louise has over 20 years' experience in pre-clinical and clinical therapeutic research. Formerly Vice President of Immunology Research at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), she led the generation and advancement of a pipeline of assets from target identification through to clinical proof-of-concept studies. Her roles at GSK included sponsorship of the Immunology Network, hosting external collaborators at GSK on sabbatical to nucleate and develop novel therapeutic concepts, championing in-licensing of assets, and representing GSK on the board of Sitryx. Prior to GSK, Louise led research teams at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, and Millennium Pharmaceuticals (now Takeda), where she progressed therapeutic candidates targeted at immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular indications with unmet need. Dr. Modis holds a BSc (Biotechnology) from the National University of Ireland, Galway, earned her PhD (Developmental Hematology) at EMBL, Heidelberg, Germany and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University, Boston.

Dr. Darrin M. Disley, OBE, CEO, Mogrify, said: "We are delighted to welcome Louise to the Mogrify Executive Team following a global search that considered drug discovery specialists from across Europe and the United States. Louise's domain expertise, intellectual curiosity and passion for developing novel modalities capable of transforming clinical outcomes for patients suffering with degenerative diseases, make her an ideal fit to lead our internal programs through to first-in-human studies."

Dr. Louise Modis, Chief Scientific Officer, Mogrify, added: "I am very excited to join Mogrify and to be able to deploy its powerful cell reprogramming platform to address the most immediate challenges of developing cost-effective ex vivo cell therapies in immuno-oncology. I am particularly enthused by the Company's development of novel in vivo therapeutic modalities and the opportunity to progress a number of in vivo reprogramming therapies rapidly through development into the clinic."

