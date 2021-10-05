Global, the media entertainment group, today (Tuesday 5 October) announced it has acquired innovative next-generation digital audio content and technology start-up Remixd.

Remixd automatically converts text articles into audio files with naturalized language, providing a market leading user experience and allowing publishers to provide premium short form audio content to their users. Remixd technology will be added to Global's proprietary digital ad platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising. DAX Remixd will offer monetization tools to enable digital publishers to generate incremental revenues on their articles.

Clients such as USA Today Sports, Fast Company, Tribune Publishing, Future Publishing and Dennis publishing are already using Remixd technology to convert online written articles into audio content with targeted adverts inserted.

Les Hollander, CEO at DAX North America, said: "This technology means digital publishers can meet the growing consumer demand for audio and publisher need for improved ad monetization. It's the perfect pathway to reaching consumers with customized marketing messages in the burgeoning smart speaker space. Adding text to audio conversion is a further enhancement of the tech Global has developed for DAX, offering a best in class solution in the automated programmatic buying channel. Publishers, who have rafts of written content, can now use the power of audio to open up audience opportunities and revenue streams."

The tool offers flexible revenue opportunities including 'plug and play' direct sales as well as programmatic ad sales. Pre-roll bumpers, interstitials and sonic branding can be easily added to text-to-audio. Conversion of text-to-audio is an important tool as it sits in the center of the smart speaker consumer listening experience. Growing listenership through smart speakers is an important focus across the Global and DAX footprint of publishers in the US, UK and Canada.

User engagement studies on Text to Speech audio found session time increases x6.4 and people consume more content with average user sessions increasing by 57% user engagement study analysing over 5000 articles and studying the impact of audio versions on the text.

About Global:

Global is one of the world's leading Media Entertainment groups.

Europe's largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK Europe, with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global's extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London's Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK's largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK's largest network of buses including all major cities.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

www.global.com

@global

About DAX

DAX is a pioneering digital audio advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio and podcasts. Advertisers on DAX can reach more than 110 million listeners.

About DAX US: DAX is a pioneering digital audio advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio and podcasts. Advertisers on DAX can reach more than 110 million listeners through impactful formats, smart targeting, and award-winning effectiveness tools. Premium publisher brands on DAX include TuneIn, Audiomack, LiveXLive powered by Slacker Radio, AccuRadio, and Beasley. Global, the Media Entertainment group launched DAX in the US in 2018.

