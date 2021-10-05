German equipment supplier M10 and research institute Fraunhofer ISE will unveil a new prototype stringer for shingled module layouts at the Intersolar Europe trade show later this week. Employing an offset layout for the shingles, the approach promises a relative efficiency gain of up to 6%, compared to a conventional half-cell module.Promising better module efficiencies, aesthetic appearance, flexibility in terms of device shape and size, as well as eliminating soldering and therefore lead from PV production, shingled solar module layouts have been around for a while, and are gaining ground commercially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...