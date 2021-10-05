XVIVO Perfusion AB: Advance Publication of Interim Report January-September 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

For administrative reasons, XVIVO Perfusion (publ) has decided to advance the publication of the interim report for the period January - September 2021. The new date for publication is Thursday, October 21, 2021. The previously announced date for publication was Thursday, October 28, 2021.

