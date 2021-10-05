Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.10.2021
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Advance Publication of Interim Report January-September 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO) (LSE:0RKL) (FRA:3XV)

For administrative reasons, XVIVO Perfusion (publ) has decided to advance the publication of the interim report for the period January - September 2021. The new date for publication is Thursday, October 21, 2021. The previously announced date for publication was Thursday, October 28, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Andersson, CEO, +46 76 643 30 31, e-mail: dag.andersson@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Advance publication of interim report January-September 2021

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666802/Advance-Publication-of-Interim-Report-January-September-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
