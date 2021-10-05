Atos International: Atos wins R&D project with ESA to improve cybersecurity of satellite testing platforms

Paris, France, and Vienna, Austria - October 5, 2021 - Atos has been awarded a contract by the European Space Agencyunder ARTES C&G program to develop a product to improve the cybersecurity of Electrical Ground Support Equipmentplatforms which test the electrical system of satellites before they are being launched.

As cyber risks no longer stop at terrestrial borders, Atos will focus on building systems that prevent and counter cyber-attacks seeking to take control or to damage satellites or testing equipment during testing phase. This involves spanning all systems to identify current and future vulnerabilities, mapping all possible threats, developing new security features, ensuring complete traffic encryption, guaranteeing communication integrity, and continuously monitoring the security. Atos is the European leader in cybersecurity services with a global team of over 6,000 security specialists and will use its expertise to ensure satellites are safe and secure.

Atos is delighted to contribute with ESA to this step forward in protecting ESA satellites. This project represents a major challenge for Atos as, until now, electrical testing was operated offline in a closed and controllable environment - which did not require any particular security mechanisms. As practices evolve and remote operations are now conducted online from remote locations, it is necessary to adopt appropriate cybersecurity measures. In this process, many long-established remote protocols (SCPI, simple telnet, PUS/EDEN) will have to be secured - which could have the impact of setting new standards across the entire EGSE industry.

"We are pleased to bring our cybersecurity expertise to the satcom community to secure the EGSE systems we have been developing and mastering for many years. It is a real honor to contribute to this evolution of the satellite industry." said Bruno Milard, VP, Head of Aerospace and Defense Electronics at Atos.

This project is co-funded by ESA and its results will serve the Satcom commercial and institutional market. More information about the research project https://artes.esa.int/projects/cyber-security-egse-scoe and about Atos' solutions for electrical satellite testing https://atos.net/egse .

***

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Lucie Duchateau - lucie.duchateau@atos.net - +33 (0)7 62 85 35 10

About ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) is Europe's gateway to space. ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. European Space Agency (esa.int)

The Telecommunications and Integrated Applications Directorate (TIA) supports innovation to boost the competitiveness of European industry in the global space market. This involves a wide range of activities, from space-based technology, systems, product for telecommunications development to the down-to-Earth application of space-based services. It also calls for engagement with a wide range of industrial, academic and institutional partners.

Attachment