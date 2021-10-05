Microdose's Wonderland Miami Welcomes Psychedelic Medicine Celebrities and the Scientific Elite in Florida for "Wonderland'.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, a full-service investment bank based in New York City, is the headline and "Official Banking Sponsor" for Wonderland Miami.

Early bird tickets are nearly sold out, for more information on how to attend, visit here.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - On November 8th and 9th, Miami will host "Wonderland", the largest ever business gathering in the psychedelic medicine sector. From sports luminaries like Mike Tyson, Lamar Odom, Anna Symonds to Kelsey Ramsden - CEO of MINDCURE, and Lynn Marie Morski - President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association, the Adrienne Arsht Center will be at the cutting edge of a revolution in the treatment of mental health, addiction and pain challenges.

'I believe if I'd been introduced to the benefit of psychedelics for therapeutic use early in my professional career, I may not have encountered as much anxiety or depression. I'm excited to be speaking among the most talented researchers, scientists and minds such as Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Prof. David Nutt, Dr. Ben Sessa, Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D, Rick Doblin, Ph.D. at Wonderland: Miami. Events like Wonderland: Miami are immensely important in helping improve mental health by showing people how life-altering experiences with psychedelic medicines can be.' - Mike Tyson, Advisor, Wesana Health.

Given a number of factors including the growth potential of the psychedelic medicine market, the NASDAQ listing of a number of psychedelic medicine companies as well as heightened investor focus received from Peter Thiel and many key Miami-based investors - Wonderland has attracted a top cohort of financiers including one of the leading franchises in the Psychedelics sector, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC., as headline and "Official Banking Sponsor".

"We are delighted to be supporting Microdose in this industry-leading event and to be a part of their mission to increase visibility for this growing and important sector." - David Dinkin, Investment Banking, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

Among groundbreaking psychedelic medicine companies supporting Wonderland: Miami are Numinus, Mindset Pharma, Wesana Health, The Conscious Fund, Nushama, Braxia Scientific, Awakn Life Sciences, Levitee Labs, Negev Capital, Ambria Capital, MINDCURE, KGK Science, Psychedelic Water, Zuber Lawler, IMIO Life Ltd, Cybin, MNP LLP, Iter Investments, Ibogacine, Tryp Therapeutics, Psychedelic Invest, Entheo Digital, and Maya Health.

Joined by scientists from Johns Hopkins, UCSF, Imperial College London, and the leading financiers, innovators and CEOs, the conference will showcase the massive scientific advances, explosive growth and inspiring patient stories which have made this the fastest growing sector in medicine. With almost a thousand new psychedelic clinics in the US, and an explosion of investor interest across Florida, the Wonderland conference could not be more timely.

'Microdose is thrilled to be bringing together the best and brightest in the psychedelic industry for our first Wonderland experience. Appetites to meet and greet in person post-lockdowns are at an all time high, and we look forward to connecting a new generation of thought leaders in Miami.' - Patrick Moher, CEO, Microdose Psychedelics Insights.

Psychedelics are in the spotlight not only through coverage from the likes of Gweneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaghey and series like '9 Perfect Strangers' on Netflix. For more than a billion patients worldwide with conditions including mental health afflictions, traumatic brain injury, opioid addiction, PTSD, treatment resistant depression, strokes, dementia and menopause - psychedelic medicine offers new hope. The FDA has awarded breakthrough therapy status to groups working with MDMA and Psilocybin.

Mixing opulent surroundings and a psychedelic enhanced backdrop, this live, interactive, multimedia spectacular features 30 programming tracks, panels, fireside chats, networking, a Dragon's Den style pitch competition and insights from speakers such as Rick Doblin, Founder and Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) who will share insights, information and experiences.

Top tier universities will present the latest research, led by Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins, Robin Carhart-Harris, Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor of Neurology & Psychiatry, Director Psychedelics Division, Neuroscape, UCSF, and Prof. David Nutt, the UK's drug czar.

Wonderland: Miami is running November 8-9, 2021 in Miami, Florida at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Inc. 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132.

For more information, please visit https://microdose.buzz/wonderland/.

***

Notes to Editors

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

Media accreditation is reserved for members of the press who represent an established media organization.

To request a press pass please apply here https://microdose.buzz/wonderland-miami/press-pass/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98517