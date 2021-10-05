New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Reklaim (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID), a supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that an interview with CEO Neil Sweeney aired on Bloomberg TV, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://youtu.be/jXcAVscTioI

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Company Contact:

Neil Sweeney, CEO

1-855-908-DATA

Email: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com

