Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Andrew Kaip, P.Geo, has been appointed to serve as an Independent Director on the Company's Board.

Mr. Kaip brings over 25 years of experience within the mining business as an executive, geologist, and equity analyst covering the precious metals sector. He currently serves as President and CEO of Karus Gold and a Director of VOX Royalty. Prior to these appointments, he served as Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets where he was co-head of global mining research. In 2010, Mr. Kaip initiated coverage of the silver equities for BMO Capital Markets. During his tenure as their silver analyst, Mr. Kaip was consistently ranked the top Small/Mid Cap Precious Metal analyst by Brendan Wood International. Prior to mining research, Mr. Kaip was a geologist working on projects throughout North, South and Central America. Mr. Kaip is a Professional Geoscientist and holds a B.Sc. in Geology and Earth Science, from Carlton University and a Masters in Geology and Earth Science, from the University of British Columbia.

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO, commented, "We're very excited to welcome Andrew Kaip to our Board of Directors at this key inflection point for the Company as we await delivery of our maiden resource estimate at Tonopah West. Mr. Kaip's technical background, real-world connections, and immense credibility within the silver space, amassed over an impressive career that has spanned two decades, are a perfect fit for the Company as we approach a key turning point in our journey. We look forward to his contributions to the team."

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.79 per share for a five-year term expiring October 4, 2026. The stock options were granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

