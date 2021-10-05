Pluribus Technologies Inc.: Pluribus Technologies Inc Acquires DocMoto by CHL Software

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluribus Technologies Inc. ("Pluribus") announced today the completion of the acquisition of Cranham Haig Ltd. trading as CHL Software, developers of DocMoto ("DocMoto") of Cheltenham, UK.

DocMoto is an app-based document and email management system for Mac and Windows. It represents a clear break with the old-style solutions introduced almost 2 decades ago on the first wave of the web revolution. It is a true multi-user application which is simple to use and delivers powerful business benefits including email management, content tagging, searching, sharing, and full revision control.

"The acquisition of Docmoto enables Pluribus to expand its digital enablement footprint into the document management space and gives us our first acquisition in the U.K. market." says Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus. "We see significant opportunities to not only increase DocMoto's sales into law firms in North America and the U.K., but to cross-sell into the legal departments of Fortune 500 customers in the Pluribus portfolio of companies."

From start-ups to large enterprises, DocMoto has a reputation for high reliability, performance, and ease of use. It is popular with law firms and other knowledge-based organizations around the world that trust DocMoto to manage their documents and emails, improve efficiency, profitability, and increase customer satisfaction.

Neil Cameron, CEO of CHL Software says "We are really excited about becoming part of Pluribus. Since launching our product in 2011 we have built a loyal customer base. We can now build on that by leveraging the greater market reach and technology base within Pluribus. Our goal is simple, to develop and hone our technology and services and substantially expand our revenues and customer base."

The DocMoto shareholders were advised by Rockworth, a corporate finance house based in Oxford, UK. Rockworth works mainly with privately-owned businesses as a lead adviser on transactions including company sales, fundraising rounds, mergers and acquisitions.

About CHL Software

UK based CHL Software was founded in 1996 to provide document management services through the technologies of the internet. Throughout its history the company has never made a loss and has developed an enviable reputation for outstanding service and exceptionally high-quality products. The company's customer base encompasses everything from the smallest start up to major multi-nationals with a strong geographic spread across North America and Europe. For additional information, visit www.docmoto.com.

About Pluribus Technologies Inc.

Pluribus Technologies (named from the Latin term meaning "from many, becomes one") was founded in 2018 with the goal of consolidating the smaller players in the B2B software industry. Pluribus helps entrepreneurs exit their businesses by providing them with a liquidity event when they are seeking a succession plan. The management team of former owner-operators builds upon the legacy created with loyal customers and employees, taking businesses to the next level of success. For additional information, visit www.pluribustechnologies.com.

CONTACT: Pluribus Technologies Inc., Email: info@pluribustechnologies.com