Hello Pal International Inc.: Hello Pal Announces $2,707,496 Monthly Revenue for September 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it achieved $2,707,496 CAD in revenue for the month of September 2021 coming from its livestreaming services and cryptocurrency mining operations.

The gross margins for the period for crypto-mining and livestreaming were 68% and 15% respectively.

For the livestreaming operations, the Company experienced a 30% increase in revenues from non-China territories - in particular the Middle East and Southeast Asia operations which continue to improve in performance.

For the crypto-mining operations, there was significant volatility in cryptocurrency spot prices, which resulted in slightly lower cryptocurrency revenues. As the efforts in relocating more and more mining rigs out of China continue, the Company expects its crypto-mining operations to reach full capacity again sometime over the next two to three months.

Despite the recent turbulence in the cryptocurrency environment in China in recent months, the Company has experienced limited impact so far due to measures taken in advance by Shanghai Yitang, the strategic partner which helps the Company manage its crypto-mining operations.

"We've been very fortunate in having Shanghai Yitang helping us navigate the current fast-changing cryptocurrency environment in China," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. "Although there may be some delay compared to our initial expectations, we do not foresee any major hurdles in implementing our original plans regarding crypto-mining and its incorporation into our international social platform."

For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Hello Pal International

200 - 500 Denman Street

Vancouver, BC, V6G 3H1, Canada

p 604-683-0911

