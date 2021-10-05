Stoli Group: Tenute del Mondo Acquires Fifty Percent Stake in Chateau Miraval

Subsidiary of Stoli, Global Wine and Spirits Leader, Joins as Co-Owner

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenute del Mondo, co-owner (with the Frescobaldi Family) of iconic wines such as Masseto, Ornellaia, Luce, CastelGiocondo, and owner of iconic Achaval Ferrer and Arínzano wines, today announced the purchase of fifty percent of Chateau Miraval, and the Miraval brand, from Angelina Jolie. Tenute del Mondo is a subsidiary of Stoli Group, the leading global ultra premium spirits and wine company.

"Miraval complements our wine offering," commented Jon Pepper, Master of Wine, Managing Director of Tenute del Mondo. "With the addition of a Rose of this caliber we are well positioned to meet the exquisite demands of both customers and partners alike."

"We have long admired Miraval's exceptional wines and brand. We are truly honored to do our part to uphold the integrity and commitment, as well as invest the time and passion, evidenced in both the Chateau and the Miraval brand," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "We are thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages."

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli Vodka, Elit Vodka, Bayou Rum, Kentucky Owl, Villa One, Gator Bite Rum Liquers, Cenote Tequila, and Se Busca Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com .

About Tenute del Mondo

The Stoli group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo, was created to build the world's leading portfolio of ultra-premium wineries. The foundation was laid in 2006 with the acquisition of part of Marchesi de Frescobaldi which includes Italian icons Masseto, Ornellaia, Luce and CastelGiocondo. The group expanded into Argentina with the acquisitions of Argentina's highest rated winery, Achaval Ferrer, in 2011 and Melipal in 2019, and in 2015 acquired Spain's oldest wine estate, Propiedad de Arínzano, which was founded in 1055. Tenute del Mondo's critically acclaimed wines are sold in more than 90 countries, and are enjoyed in many of the world's finest restaurants and wine bars. For more information visit Tenute del Mondo.

About Miraval

Château Miraval is an estate in the South of France which is home to one of Provence's finest rosés. The domain consists of an historic chateau and 400 hectares of land which are planted with vines, olive trees and pines. Chateau Miraval rosé has been acclaimed by critics since its launch, and has quickly become one of the region's leading rosé brands. For more information visit Miraval.