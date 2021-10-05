LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 /Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Mike Cohen as its new Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately.

Mike has over 30 years' experience in equipment finance, including risk and leadership roles with some of the biggest lenders in the industry.

"As our business continues to grow, it's more important than ever to have someone with Mike's knowledge and experience managing our portfolio," says Crossroads' president Howard Shiebler. "Mike is a proven leader with a valuable skill set, and we're excited to have him on board."

Prior to joining Crossroads, Mike was most recently the Chief Credit Officer for Mitsubishi HC Capital, providing finance and operating leases on middle-market transactions in a wide variety of industries. He has also held similar positions with CitiCapital and SunTrust.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitates solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewinski

909-942-9440

clewinski@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666768/Crossroads-Equipment-Lease-Finance-Welcomes-New-Chief-Risk-Officer-Mike-Cohen