bioMerieux to Exhibit at SupplySide West 2021 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Oct. 25-28, 2021

bioMérieux to Showcase its Full Suite of Nutraceutical Testing Solutions, Including the Recently Released GENE-UP® NUTRAPLEX PRO Assay

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of?in vitro?diagnostics, will exhibit at SupplySide West 2021, the leading trade show for health and nutrition industry professionals focused on dietary supplements, beverages, functional foods, personal care, and sports nutrition innovation. SupplySide West 2021 will take place at Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino in Las Vegas Oct. 25-28.

bioMérieux will be located at booth No.6634.

"We look forward to engaging with existing and new customers at SupplySide West and showcasing our innovative nutraceutical testing solutions," said Ben Pascal, chief business officer with Invisible Sentinel, a bioMérieux company. "There is an industry notion that rapid testing is not an acceptable equivalent to USP methods, and we'd like to show the industry how bioMérieux has revolutionized rapid testing methods, paving the way for the future of testing for nutraceuticals."

One of the many solutions bioMérieux will feature at SupplySide West 2021 is its newly released GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO Assay, which was recently awarded the first-ever AOAC® Research Institute Performance Tested MethodsSM approval (PTM 082103) approval for multiplex USP pathogen detection and PCR-based culture confirmation in nutraceutical products. With this certification, GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO outperformed both FDA BAM and USP <2022>.

The GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO is a multiplex assay that simultaneously detects Escherichia coli, Salmonella spp. and Staphylococcus aureus from a single universal enrichment in 24 hours. GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO meets the needs of USP <2022> across a wide variety of challenging nutraceutical matrices, while improving overall efficiencies.

As a leading innovator in nutraceuticals testing, bioMérieux helps customers go from complex testing methods to simple rapid methods through its full suite of testing solutions, including the GENE-UP NUTRAPLEX PRO. Other solutions include the automated enumeration TEMPO® system and immunoassay pathogen screening VIDAS® system, among many others that can bring both precision and speed in testing functional foods and beverages as well as dietary, herbal and protein supplements and vitamins.

While the size of the U.S. nutraceuticals market is projected to reach around $120 million by the end of 2027, bioMérieux is revolutionizing previous testing methods and outperforms traditional USP culture methods. This is a paradigm shift in microbial quality testing for nutraceuticals. There is a faster, alternative testing method allowed by USP methodology, the industry standard for nutraceutical microbiology safety and quality testing. Traditional culture-based methods and available singleplex molecular assays are cost and labor prohibitive with less accuracy across the diverse range of nutraceutical matrices. Previous and widely accepted methods of testing nutraceuticals are now being met with an entirely new way to test via bioMérieux's breakthrough technology and rapid testing.

SupplySide West attendees will have an opportunity to meet firsthand with bioMérieux's team of experts who can help advise and provide education on the next generation of testing solutions for those looking to simplify, streamline and bring greater efficiency to nutraceuticals testing.

For more information, please visit biomerieux-usa.com/food-safety.

About Biomérieux

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2020, revenues reached €3.1 billion, with over 90% of international sales (outside of France).

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

Symbol: BIM - ISIN Code: FR0013280286

Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com

CONTACTS

Durée & Company, Inc.:

954.723.9350

bmxpr@dureeandcompany.com

bioMérieux

Joy Dell'Aringa

224-213-1756

joy.dellaringa@biomerieux.com

bioMérieux

Olivia Seward

+33 (0) 668740207

olivia.seward@biomerieux.com

###

SOURCE: bioMérieux

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666689/bioMerieux-to-Exhibit-at-SupplySide-West-2021-at-Mandalay-Bay-in-Las-Vegas-Oct-25-28-2021