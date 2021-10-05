Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) (" GoldHaven " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Walchuck (P.Eng) as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Manager Mining for Barrick Gold at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine in Tanzania from 1999 to 2002, where he played a key role through all phases of developing an orebody from the feasibility stage through to the completion of a 2,500 tonne per day operating mine. The multi-million-ounce, high-grade underground mine was completed in 24 months and achieved over 2 million man-hours without a lost-time accident.





Daniel Schieber, CEO of GoldHaven, stated, "Jim joins our world-class exploration team that stem from the majors. His extensive experience spans all aspects of the minerals industry, from discovery through to economic assessments and large-scale mine building. His proven technical and financial skills will help advance the Company's key projects."

Mr. Walchuck holds a Bachelor of Science from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia (1977) and a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the Technical University of Nova Scotia (1979). He has over 42 years of experience in the technical and corporate aspects of mineral exploration, project development and mine operations, and is recognized for his creative, and cost-effective approaches to evaluate technical data within a practical economic context. Mr. Walchuck holds his Professional Engineer Designation in British Columbia.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources is a Canadian precious metals exploration company focused on acquiring and unlocking highly prospective gold projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (Canada) & the Maricunga Gold Belt (Chile). All properties have large scale discovery potential and all properties in Chile are drill-ready. GoldHaven currently holds the Pat's Pond and O'Neill projects covering approximately 228 square kilometres of mineral tenements in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company also holds the Rio Loa, Coya, Roma, Alicia, Condor, Jacqueline and Valle projects covering approximately 251 square kilometres; many in close proximity to renowned discoveries or large precious metals mines including Salares Norte (Gold Fields), Esperanza (TDG), La Coipa (Kinross), Cerro Maricunga (Fenix Gold), Lobo Marte (Kinross), Volcan (Volcan), Refugio (Kinross/Bema), Caspiche (Goldcorp/Barrick), Cerro Casale (Goldcorp/Barrick).

www.goldhavenresources.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98580