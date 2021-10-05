Michael Davis, Chief Architect, and Chris Raniere, Chief Revenue Officer, Bring Strong Mid-Market Security Solutions Experience to Fuel Growth

Open Systems, the cybersecurity service innovator for future-ready enterprises, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the additions of Michael Davis and Chris Raniere as the company's Chief Architect and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), respectively. These industry veterans have a deep understanding of the needs of mid-maturity organizations and how to deliver world-class managed security services. They are joining as adoption of the company's Microsoft Cloud-native MDR service has grown 200 percent over the last year and continues to gain traction.

"Michael and Chris bring the depth of experience in their respective fields to help us expand our share of the approximately $13 billion market for managed security services," said Geoff Haydon, Open Systems' CEO. "Mid-size companies face the same threats as their larger counterparts, yet they lack the resources, skills and technology to sufficiently bolster their security postures. This is driving the rapid demand for security services as enterprises turn away from the old model of deploying more point security products, which increases complexity but not security efficacy."

A recognized authority on cybersecurity and author of Hacking Exposed, Davis is a prolific industry speaker, writer and consultant whose clients include AT&T, Exelon, Sears and the U.S. Department of Defense. His extensive experience also includes serving as a senior leader in the Global Threats group at McAfee and more recently as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of GoSecure, a specialist in endpoint security. As Chief Architect, Davis will work closely with the product development teams to ensure the underlying platform of Open Systems' MDR service can support future services.

Raniere joins Open Systems from Secureworks, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth for a portfolio of security services as Vice President of Customer Acquisition Sales. An accomplished sales executive, Chris has extensive experience in driving cybersecurity growth in the mid-market. His responsibilities as Open Systems' CRO will be to align the global salesforce for greater success, and to increase the company's share of the growing market for MDR services with mid-market enterprises.

These impressive additions to the leadership team come at a time of strong momentum for Open Systems; fueled by demand for its MDR service which delivers outcomes not alerts by detecting and containing threats early in the cyber kill chain. A key advantage of the service is its tight integration with the entire Microsoft security stack, which combined with the company's expertise with the full range of Microsoft products, enables enterprises to maximize their existing investments. Open Systems recently received one of Microsoft's Advanced Specialization certifications for Threat Protection for demonstrating deep knowledge, experience and success in deploying Microsoft 365 Defender, Azure Defender, Microsoft Cloud App Security and Azure Sentinel workloads.

The compelling benefits of the MDR service have been quantified in a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. These benefits include an improved security posture, faster threat detection and remediation, improved productivity of cybersecurity and IT staff, and reduced time and effort in conducting audits all while achieving a 174% return on investment (ROI) in three years and payback in less than six months.

About Open Systems

We deliver a cybersecurity experience way beyond expectations. Our award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR+) service unlocks the value of enterprises' investments in Microsoft security tools and accelerates their security maturity. Managed 24x7 by the security experts staffing our integrated SOC and NOC, our security operating platform has been deployed in approximately 10,000 enterprise locations in 184 countries, and receives an NPS score of 70. No wonder we call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005494/en/

Contacts:

Sara Black

sara@bospar.com

213.618.1501