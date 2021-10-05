Integrated charging ecosystem provides businesses and governments with EV charging infrastructure required to electrify fleets at scale and pace

EO Cloud, leading charge point management fleet software, connects AC DC charging hardware, third-party systems like telematics, vehicle scheduling data and energy pricing

EO Cloud ensures efficient EV charging management for return-to-depot or return-to home fleets across multiple geographies and any stage of fleet electrification

EO Charging ("EO"), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle ("EV") fleets, has unveiled its fleet EV charging ecosystem, the most complete charging infrastructure offering available for car, van, truck and bus fleets.

From design to deployment, EO's fleet solution includes everything a business or government needs to electrify vehicle fleets at scale and at pace. EO's turnkey charging solution is specifically designed to accelerate the electrification of any return-to-depot or return-to-home fleet across Europe, U.S. and globally at any stage of fleet electrification.

EO's end-to-end ecosystem for charging Car, Van, Truck or Bus Fleets includes:

Smart Fleet Consultation upfront detailed vehicle and energy data analysis

upfront detailed vehicle and energy data analysis Design Deployment site design, power upgrades and installation services

site design, power upgrades and installation services AC DC Charging Hardware EO manufactured charge points or any OCPP compliant hardware

EO manufactured charge points or any OCPP compliant hardware EO Hub 'brain of the depot' that manages power requirements and delivers scalability

'brain of the depot' that manages power requirements and delivers scalability EO Cloud Software SaaS-based management platform, tailored to any size fleet or business

SaaS-based management platform, tailored to any size fleet or business 24/7/365 Support Maintenance premium service for mission critical charging infrastructure

Electric vehicle charging software, EO Cloud, sits at the heart of EO's fleet charging platform

Dedicated software for depots combines charge scheduling, site load management, vehicle telematics integration and energy data to reduce infrastructure installation costs and optimize fuel cost per vehicle.





EO Cloud is an API (application programming interface) first system, facilitating interoperability across telematics, fuel cards, fleet and asset management systems that support an existing fleet.





EO's software features native support for the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) allowing any compliant AC or DC charger to be managed by the platform.





Home software, both desktop and app-driven, enables return-to-home fleet drivers to charge overnight at home, or on-the-road during the day, and makes fuel cost reimbursement seamless for both organizations and employees.





SaaS-based EO Cloud ensures charging can be tailored to meet the size and budget of any fleet, and scale alongside the operation as it not only grows but also evolves with charging innovations.

EO Hub, 'the brain of the depot', dynamically manages energy loads across multiple distribution boards in real time to reduce site power upgrade costs and maximize the number of chargers that can be made available per site.

"For years enterprise tech businesses have successfully used a range of applications, programming languages, hardware and platforms to enable scalability and interoperability. We're now introducing this level of scalability and flexibility to the world of EV charging with a 'full-stack' ecosystem that provides fleet managers with the software and hardware to bring multiple datapoints together in one seamless view. With EO's turnkey solution, fleet managers and operators will have a one-stop shop for planning through implementation of the electrification of their vehicle fleets," said Charlie Jardine, Founder CEO at EO Charging

"A primary focus is to ensure the EO Cloud offers fleet managers the right software-based tools and single viewpoint to manage electric vehicles anywhere in the world. We're working to integrate the world's best charging hardware, third-party management systems and data management to facilitate this," Jardine explained.

Balancing flexibility with reliability, EO Cloud is the ideal plug-in partner for today's fleet managers, whether organizations are building new charging infrastructure or looking to integrate an existing EV charging network onto a more reliable and scalable platform. With a more streamlined, single platform view of fleet data, EO Cloud gives fleet managers more control and insight into their fleet's performance.

EO Cloud's open approach provides first-class analytics and valuable vehicle assessments to inform better decisions when managing your fleet whether you are optimizing energy consumption costs, prioritizing charging scheduling or managing routes.

In addition to the EO Cloud software component, EO also builds industry-leading AC hardware. EO is leading the way by designing and manufacturing next generation OCPP compliant hardware designed for return-to-depot and return to-home fleets.

EV Fleets benefit from 24/7, 365 days-a-year operations maintenance service

To ensure global electric vehicle fleets remain fully operational, EO's charging platform provides 24/7/365 support and maintenance. EO Cloud enables the business' dedicated support team to deploy an engineer to any depot within an agreed Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframe.

EO recently executed an operations and management program covering several thousand AC chargers at more than 50 sites across six countries for one of its clients. As part of the charging program, EO resolved any Europe-wide on-site or remote issue in an average time of under three hours.

EO's EV fleet charging services are already used by some of the world's leading corporations in the U.K. and Europe including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco, and Uber.

About EO

EO is a leading technology solutions provider to electric vehicle ("EV") fleets. EO designs and manufactures EV charging stations and hardware-agnostic cloud-based charge-point management software for fleets at its headquarters in the UK. EO also provides installation services and ongoing operations and maintenance services across its fleet customer base.

Founded in 2014, EO's technology is used by a number of the world's largest businesses and fleet operators, and it now distributes to over 35 countries around the world. It aims to become the global leader in charging electric van, truck, bus and car fleets.

EO was ranked number 27 on the Financial Times' FT1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies. EO previously announced an agreement for a business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FRSG), which is expected to result in EO becoming a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

To learn more, please visit www.EOcharging.com and follow us @EOCharging on Twitter and LinkedIn.

