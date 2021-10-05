Arini, a specialized alternative asset manager focused on fundamental long/short credit opportunities, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Squarepoint Capital ("Squarepoint"), an established global investment firm that manages a diversified portfolio of systematic and quantitative strategies across markets. The partnership will enable Arini to leverage Squarepoint's global infrastructure, operations and technology resources as it launches in early 2022 and starts managing capital for a diverse group of limited partners. Under the terms of the partnership, Arini will be on a path to operational independence in the next three years.

Hamza Lemssouguer, Arini's Founder and Chief Investment Officer, commented:

"Arini's relationship with Squarepoint will allow our nine-person team to focus all of its attention and energy on investing and risk management. In addition to receiving operational support and working capital from Squarepoint, we will be able to tap into the firm's vast experience and resources at this important stage in our lifecycle. This was the ideal partnership for us because it allows Arini to begin managing capital and investing while still laying a foundation for independence and standalone success over the long-term."

The Arini team will be based in London and New York City, and will focus on running a long/short credit strategy.

Pierre-Adrien Nicolas, Squarepoint's Chief Investment Officer for EMEA, added:

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Arini and Hamza. Hamza is an exceptionally talented investor with a compelling vision for pragmatically and strategically building a dynamic, non-directional credit portfolio. The leadership team at Squarepoint looks forward to supporting Hamza and helping him achieve long-term success and stability."

In addition to providing back-office and operational support, Squarepoint is committing long-term seed capital to Arini.

About Arini

Founded by Hamza Lemssouguer, Arini is a specialized alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver uncorrelated, absolute returns through a fundamental and opportunistic approach to credit investing. Arini's long/short approach intends to capitalize on single-name dispersion and monetize volatility through active trading and alpha-only shorting. Arini's experienced team of investment and risk management professionals focuses primarily on the European credit markets, which are defined by legal, regulatory and political structures that are more complex than those in the United States. Learn more at www.Arini.com.

