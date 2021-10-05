Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce key metrics from the launch of Glacial Gold in British Columbia. Included in the inaugural month of sales of Glacial Gold were seven total Stock Keeping Units ("SKUs"), consisting of four 1-gram vape SKUs and three distilled oil SKUs.

First order shipped to the BCLDB on September 3, 2021

Over 20,000+units of Glacial Gold vape cartridges and distilled oils were shipped to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch over the first four weeks

vape cartridges and distilled oils were shipped to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch over the first four weeks Retail value of all units shipped during first month of sales was over $750,000

50%+ retail penetration rate with Glacial Gold products already sold in more than half of British Columbia's 370+ government and private retail locations [1]

products already sold in more than half of British Columbia's 370+ government and private retail locations Top value THC vape cart in B.C. ( Session Vape 1g)

1g) Top value 1:1 vape cart in B.C. ( Anytime 1:1 Vape 1g)

1g) Top value CBD oil in B.C. ( Distilled CBD 50 Oil 30ml)

30ml) Top value 1:1 oil in B.C. (Distilled 30:30 Oil 30ml)

The initial vape lineup from Glacial Gold is offered in two potency levels to match a consumers tolerance level or consumption occasion. The Session THC Vape features a full potency THC profile for cannabis enthusiasts who seek a more elevated experience and connection. The Anytime 1:1 Vape is formulated with a balanced THC and CBD profile for consumers looking for a more moderate, go-to vape. Flavours include Glacial Fresh Mint with refreshing alpine aromas found in the B.C. backcountry, and Berry Lemonade, reminiscent of fresh-picked berries from the Okanagan.

Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 50 Oil, Distilled THC 30 Oil, and Distilled 30/30 Blend feature high-purity distillate in a base of organic MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil for a premium consumption experience, without premium pricing. A clean tasting, and neutral oil allowing for the greatest flexibility in use and consumption occasions.





Figure 1: Distilled CBD 50 Oil 30ml

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/98610_dadb47bc04883af3_001full.jpg

"We're excited how the Glacial Gold brand of Session and Anytime vapes and Distilled Oils has resonated amongst private retailers and consumers across British Columbia," said Nextleaf co-founder and CEO Paul Pedersen. "We've launched Glacial Gold with the goal of holding a top five category position with our vapes and oils by delivering on the brand promise of unparalleled value through high-quality products at accessible price points."

Nextleaf Delivers Vape Cartridges to Atlantic Canadian Partner

Nextleaf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs"), has shipped its second delivery of vape cartridges to an Atlantic Canada partner (the "Partner"). In total Nextleaf Labs has delivered over 20,000 units of 1-gram THC vape cartridges to the Partner.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf distributes cannabis vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, and supplies cannabis distillate to its wholesale customers. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in B.C. and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology and differentiated cannabinoid-based formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 17 U.S. patents and has been issued 90 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

