YubiKey Bio Series delivers Yubico's hallmark security and strong phishing defense, with fingerprint authentication

Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the general availability of the YubiKey Bio Series, the first YubiKey series that supports fingerprint recognition for secure passwordless and second factor logins. Built for biometric authentication on desktops, the YubiKey Bio Series supports modern FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F protocols, in both USB-A and USB-C form factors. The YubiKey Bio is available for purchase today on yubico.com at a retail price of $80 for the USB-A form-factor and $85 for the USB-C form-factor. Premium tier YubiEnterprise Subscription customers can also experience YubiKey to YubiKey Bio upgrades.

In keeping with Yubico's innovation and design philosophy, the YubiKey Bio does not require any batteries, drivers, or associated software. The new security keys integrate with the native biometric enrollment and management features supported in the latest platforms and operating systems. Once a YubiKey Bio is set up, users will experience secure second factor and passwordless logins for desktop-based FIDO-supported services and applications.

The YubiKey Bio Series reimagines biometric authentication on a security key. Its three chip architecture allows the biometric fingerprint material to be stored in a separate secure element which delivers enhanced protection from physical attacks. The YubiKey Bio acts as a single, trusted hardware-backed root of trust which allows the user to authenticate with the same key across multiple desktop devices, operating systems, and applications.

"With the launch of the YubiKey Bio Series, we are proud to raise the standard for biometric security keys, enabling simple and strong passwordless authentication for our enterprise customers and everyday YubiKey users," said Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and co-founder, Yubico.

The YubiKey Bio enables biometric login on desktop with all applications and services that support FIDO protocols and works out-of-the-box with Citrix Workspace, Duo, GitHub, IBM Security Verify, Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365, Okta and Ping Identity. With the growing adoption of modern authentication, Yubico continues to work closely with its partner ecosystem to encourage support of biometric authentication as detailed in the WebAuthn and FIDO2 specs.

Key capabilities of the YubiKey Bio Series include:

Meets the most stringent hardware security key requirements with fingerprint templates stored in a separate secure element on the YubiKey Bio.

Supports FIDO2/WebAuthn and FIDO U2F, based on the Yubico invention of enabling one single authenticator to work across any number of applications, with highest level of security, and without sharing any information between services.

Works across desktop platforms supporting WebAuthn such as Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux and across browsers such as Edge and Chrome as well as other Chromium based browsers.

Available as both USB-A and USB-C in Yubico's hallmark, slim and durable keychain design.

Offers portability which allows users to switch devices, log into shared workstations, and also support mobile-restricted environments.

Allows for use of security key PIN for scenarios where biometrics cannot be used.

Supported by Yubico Authenticator for Desktop app on Windows, macOS and Linux to enroll new fingerprints, add or delete fingerprints when native platform and browser capabilities are limited.

For customers that are looking for more form factors, protocols, and NFC support, they may benefit from a YubiKey 5 Series instead of the YubiKey Bio. To determine the best key for your needs, take this quiz.

Yubico always strives to innovate, whether it be through YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnterprise Delivery, or adding additional protocol support and functionality to products, like the YubiKey Bio. To learn more about the YubiKey Bio Series capabilities and specs, visit here and watch a video here. Also, join Yubico's upcoming webinar at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, October 18, to discuss strong biometric authentication.

Quotes from Supporting Partners, Customers and Industry Analysts

Chris Demundo, Senior Product Manager, Authentication, at Duo Security

"Authenticating with the combined solution of the Duo platform and the YubiKey has always been remarkably easy and fast. Biometrics play an important role in any company's strategy to go passwordless, and we've tested the YubiKey Bio extensively with Duo's upcoming solution, with great results. We're excited to provide customers a simpler, faster and more convenient way to protect against phishing and other access threats."

Steve Brasen, Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates

"Our primary research indicates that reductions in end user access friction result in dramatic increases in security effectiveness. The YubiKey Bio achieves both goals simultaneously to help organizations achieve a Zero Trust posture while enhancing the user experience."

Carla Roncato, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

"Continuing on their remarkable path to protect digital identities and customer demand for multi-factor authentication as part of a zero trust model, Yubico's newest tamper-resistant hardware YubiKey Bio-for biometric authentication and verification, has arrived-just-in-time."

Sue Bohn, Partner Director of Product Management in the Identity Network Access Division at Microsoft

"More and more of our customers prefer biometric methods, because they provide strong security protection and are easier and faster to sign in than a password. Yubico carefully considered customer needs in designing the biometric key to make it secure and simple enough for anyone to use. A FIDO2 YubiKey with a biometric sensor is a cause for celebration."

Maureen Little, Vice President, Technology Partnerships, Okta

"Okta and Yubico have a longstanding history of making strong authentication easy. By creating compatibility for the YubiKey Bio and Okta's Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication policy framework, our customers benefit even further from the convenience of passwordless login experiences alongside the same level of high-assurance authentication they've come to expect from both companies. Our work together is increasingly important in today's threat landscape dominated by phishing attacks."

Tom Aafloen, IT Security Advisor, Onevinn

"The YubiKey Bio Series has completely changed my way of working, especially one where I am constantly starting new browser sessions and switching applications. It offers accessible and secure authentication while delivering the convenience of biometric login with the added benefits of Yubico's hallmark security, reliability, and durability assurances."

Loren Russon, Vice President of Product and Technology, Ping Identity

"Ping Identity is proud to partner with Yubico to offer a stronger and more flexible approach to authentication. The release of YubiKey Bio joins the best of something you have and something you are in a single offering by delivering a convenient and secure passwordless login experience customers need to thrive in today's remote workforce."

Koveh Tavakkol, Senior Manager, Cyber Strategy Architecture, T-Mobile

"We're excited to see biometric authentication added to the YubiKey with the launch of the YubiKey Bio Series. It adds a new dimension to strong authentication security while improving user experience."

About Yubico

Yubico sets new global standards for simple and secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, and internet accounts. The company's core invention, the YubiKey, delivers strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services. The YubiHSM, Yubico's ultra-portable hardware security module, protects sensitive data stored in servers. Yubico is a leading contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standards, and the company's technology is deployed and loved by 9 of the top 10 internet brands and by millions of users in 160 countries. Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held, with offices in Sweden, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, and Singapore. For more information: www.yubico.com.

