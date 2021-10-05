Fishawack Health appoints new CEO, Jonathan Koch

Koch will draw on his exceptional experience leading global, customer-centered organizations of scale to build a sustainable future for Fishawack Health

KNUTSFORD, England, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health announces the appointment of Jonathan (Jon) Koch as its new CEO. Jon will lead the commercialization partner through its next stage of growth, centered on building and retaining talented teams and delivering a full set of integrated services for our clients across the life science industry.

Jon's appointment follows the announcement of Liz Landon as Chief People Officer, cementing the company's pledge to build an enviable company culture that makes Fishawack Health an outstanding organization to develop, grow, and thrive.

Jon has a significant track record in transforming businesses and managing large, global, customer-centered organizations. He has spent his entire career in the healthcare sector, including nearly 12 years at Covance (now Labcorp Drug Development), serving last as Group President of Clinical Development and Commercialization services, leading more than 11,000 employees across dozens of countries. Early in his career, Jon developed a deep passion for helping pharmaceutical and biotech clients bring innovative therapies to market that positively affect patients' outcomes.

Most recently, Jon served as Senior Vice President and CEO of Global Dental at the publicly listed organization Henry Schein, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and business performance of its largest healthcare division and leading technology business.

Jon subscribes to a people-led philosophy and believes in the power of diverse teams. He is practiced in building and developing talented, high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results for the companies and clients they support.

He will usher in a new phase of growth-from Phase 1, "The foundation phase," to Phase 2, "Building a sustainable future"-for Fishawack Health. The company was founded by Oliver Dennis and Dominic Miller in 2001 and over the last two decades has grown rapidly through organic strategies and the acquisition of 16 companies spanning medical communications, healthcare marketing and consultancy, and value evidence and access.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Fishawack Health," says Jon. "The organization delivers exceptional work across the product and service lifecycle and has an enviable roster of life science and medical device clients, as well as healthcare startups. I look forward to contributing my knowledge of building dynamic businesses that generate exceptional results for customers, their stakeholders, and our team members."

He adds, "By further developing the company's unifying mission, vision, and strategy, and fostering a working environment that encourages and empowers staff, we can support team members as they innovate and do greater things for themselves, our clients, and of course the patients and healthcare professionals we all serve."

"This is an exciting time for Jon to join our organization," says Gail Flockhart, Group President. "We have achieved tremendous growth through extensive client relationships, and our acquisition strategy has successfully brought specialist capabilities together to become a leading commercialization partner for clients. We are looking forward to this new phase in which Jon can share his extensive experience of successfully unifying businesses by improving team development, processes, and infrastructure needed for efficient and effective delivery of new integrated services and technologies."

Jon's appointment follows the news that Oliver and Dominic stepped down from their roles as CEO and COO in September. The Fishawack Health team greatly respects and appreciates their leadership and personal investment in building the company over the last 20 years and is excited to usher in a new era under Jon's leadership.

Fishawack Health is the leading global commercialization partner for the modern life science era. Established in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, the organization is powered by a 1,300+ globe-spanning pack of strategic, creative, and scientific experts. We empower healthcare professionals and patients with the knowledge they need to live better lives.

Our core operating units-Medical, Marketing, Market Access, and Consulting-bring together best-in-class capabilities from around the world. We empower our pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology clients to navigate the most complex of ecosystems, helping them on an effective path to develop, launch, and grow their brands, services, and portfolios.

Our internationally recognized, award-winning teams collaborate across operations in the?UK (Brighton, Fleet, London, Knutsford, Manchester, Oxford, and Sale), Ireland (Dublin), USA (Chicago, Evansville, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, Scottsdale, and St. Louis), Greece (Athens), and Singapore.

