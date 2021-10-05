Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drilling campaign at the Barry project. Recent drilling results expand upon the northeast sector of the Barry deposit near surface and at depth. The latest results obtained from 21 diamond drill holes are designed to expand the 2021 mineral resource estimate ("2021 MRE") released in June (see press release dated June 23, 2021). Drilling highlights include 8.0 g/t grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 12.1 metres ("m") in the near-surface zone AB8, approximately 75 m northeast of the 2021 MRE.

The Company is currently drilling at a rate of approximately 6,000 m per month, focused on expanding its main gold deposits highlighted within the recently released 2021 MREs.

Highlights include:

8.0 g/t Au over 12.1 m, including 14.9 g/t Au over 3.7 m in MB-21-384

1.8 g/t Au over 13.5 m, including 10.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m in MB-21-372

2.5 g/t Au over 8.3 m, including 11.2 g/t Au over 1.7 m and 4.6 g/t Au over 3.5 m, including 25.6 g/t Au over 0.6 m in MB-21-382

Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "These near surface results, in particular in hole MB-21-384 substantiates our view that a strong mineralized potential exists at Barry from the recent exploration drilling which intercepted thick and continuous gold mineralization intervals near surface and within 200 m depth immediately adjacent to the 2021 MRE. More assays are pending from this same sector, and we look forward to receiving more diamond drill results from this area."

Figure 1 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Map.

See Figure 2 for details of drill holes in the northeast sector of the Barry deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/98626_ce1a11e1d46bab93_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Barry Project - Drill Hole Location Detailed Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/98626_ce1a11e1d46bab93_002full.jpg

The Barry drilling campaign is currently focused on the expansion of key gold mineralized zones around the 2021 MRE. Multiple diamond drill holes tested open pit potential to the northeast of the open pit resource shell in the 2021 MRE and followed up on deeper intercepts with holes MB-21-382 and MB-21-383 (see press release dated March 1, 2021). High-grade gold mineralization occurring near-surface above open pit cut-off grade was intercepted at approximately 50 m northeast of the existing pit shell in the AB7 and AB8 zones and mineralization remains open to the east. Expansion drilling has confirmed the mineral continuity of several known H-Type zones and has intercepted new additional H-type zones north of the 1000 zone, returning high-grade intercepts at less than 200 m depth and laterally within 50 to 100 m of the existing resource along the 1000 zone. Follow-up drilling of this target area northeast of the Barry gold deposit will continue throughout the remainder of Q4 2021 and into Q1 2022 in order to better define their geometries. Drilling also continues to test extensions and outlining continued potential at depth of the H series mineralized structures to the southwest of Barry (Table 1, Figures 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5).

Figure 3 - Barry Project - Composite Cross Section (MB-21-384)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/98626_ce1a11e1d46bab93_003full.jpg

Figure 4 - Barry Project - Composite Cross Section (MB-21-357, MB-21-360, MB-21-382, MB-21-383, MB-21-385)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/98626_ce1a11e1d46bab93_004full.jpg

Figure 5 - Barry Project - Composite Cross Section (MB-21-352, MB-21-372, MB-21-375, MB-21-380)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1528/98626_ce1a11e1d46bab93_005full.jpg

Barry Deposit Geology

The Barry gold deposit is characterized by three dominant sets of structures, all dipping to the south-east. The sub-vertical shear zones and the H-Series shear zones dipping 25 to 40 degrees are hosted within intermediate to mafic volcanics and tuffs with local felsic intrusions. Contact zones dip at 50-65 degrees along the lower and upper contacts of the D1, D2 and D3 felsic intrusions with mafic volcanics. Gold mineralization is associated with disseminated sulfides within shear zones and veins with local visible gold. The Barry deposit has been delineated over 1.4 kilometres along strike and 700 m vertical and remains open for expansion.

Table 1: Barry Drillhole Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone MB-21-352 105.2 105.7 0.5 0.7 New H structure MB-21-353 625.0 626.0 1.0 0.6 H3 MB-21-354 81.9 84.9 3.0 0.9 AB17 172.5 173.5 1.0 1.0 800 MB-21-356 570.0 580.0 10.0 1.2 H25 MB-21-357 105.2 108.0 2.8 0.6 New H structure MB-21-360 29.3 31.0 1.7 0.6 MB-21-361 655.6 667.3 11.7 0.5 H3 MB-21-363 142.0 143.0 1.0 1.2 H23 149.9 150.5 0.6 1.0 MB-21-364 22.1 23.2 1.1 1.2 New H structure 26.0 27.0 1.0 1.1 New H structure 108.0 109.0 1.0 0.8 H23 MB-21-365 Results pending MB-21-366 Results pending MB-21-367 85.5 87.9 2.4 1.3 New H structure MB-21-372 579.3 580.5 1.2 1.8 H8 625.0 631.2 6.2 0.8 H3 739.0 752.5 13.5 1.8 H12 Including 743.2 744.2 1.0 10.4 H12 MB-21-373 603.8 609.0 5.2 1.1 H9 Including 605.0 607.5 2.5 1.9 H9 MB-21-374 733.6 736.8 3.2 2.9 H12 MB-21-375 826.0 827.0 1.0 1.2 H5 841.0 841.8 0.8 3.4 H12 MB-21-377 Results pending MB-21-379 683.9 684.4 0.5 1.8 H12 MB-21-380 952.9 954.0 1.1 0.6 H12 MB-21-381 Results pending MB-21-382 31.2 39.5 8.3 2.5 AB7 Including 37.8 39.5 1.7 11.2 AB7 119.4 120.4 1.0 0.6 1000 149.5 153.0 3.5 4.6 New H structure Including 150.9 151.5 0.6 25.6 New H structure 215.0 221.8 6.8 1.3 H23 MB-21-383 34.8 36.0 1.2 2.5 AB8 220.0 221.5 1.5 3.6 H23 Including 221.0 221.5 0.5 10.6 H23 MB-21-384 21.0 33.1 12.1 8.0 AB8 Including 27.3 31.0 3.7 14.9 AB8 90.6 91.5 0.9 1.0 AB10 MB-21-385 55.4 56.3 0.9 2.2 AB7/AB8 MB-21-386 179.4 182.2 2.8 2.9 D2 MB-21-386 179.4 182.2 2.8 2.9 D2 276.5 283.8 7.3 1.7 H1

Notes:

1) The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.

2) True widths are estimated to be greater than 70% of the drill intersection length.

3) The shown mineralized intervals listed are above 0.5 g/t Au.

4) Gold results obtained below 0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

The Barry project's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results.

Qualified Person

Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently estimated at 75% through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tonnes-per-day. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-24 months to deliver shareholder value.

