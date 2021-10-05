Toronto, Ontario and Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and Reg-Tech platform for the digital assets industry, today announced its continued focus on further global expansion and the hire of Mr. Jan Lorenc as Managing Director of Europe.

Mr. Lorenc joins Banxa from fast growing fintech Wirex, where he led European operations as Managing Director and Head of EEA Markets. Prior to that, Jan was with TransferMate Global Payments, JP Morgan, Allied Irish Bank and Anglo Irish Bank. Mr. Lorenc brings vast experience in the financial services and payments industry, coupled with a wide network across Europe.

This critical hire will accelerate Banxa's expansion into more European countries with a focus on obtaining more local digital asset licenses and regulations and add local payment methods in order to provide fast and secure access to digital currencies for users across the continent. Banxa's partners will benefit from higher conversion rates and more trusted payment methods which means their users are able to upload more value on our partners' platforms.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Lorenc said, "I am very excited to be joining Banxa. I believe the cryptocurrency sector is coming of age, and companies that understand that building the new financial world means integrating and improving the traditional financial markets is the best way to do that will have a huge head start on the competition. With its geographical reach and global and local payments approach, Banxa is uniquely positioned to do this. I look forward to building out the EU capabilities and teams of dedicated professionals for the long term."

Speaking of the appointment, Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa, said, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jan onboard. As we grow and expand globally, it is critical that we bring on experienced hires in each of our key markets. Jan represents a foundational piece for our EU expansion strategy. We are in the process of expanding our regulatory and compliance capabilities across a number of markets in the EU, and Jan will lead these efforts. Additionally, our EU workforce has grown from 4 people to close to 30, and having strong leadership and management practices in that region is a must. Jan is uniquely qualified to fill this role."

ABOUT US

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00)

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com.

