Kantar, the world's leading data-driven analytics and brand solution company today announces the global launch of Digital Video AI, a fully AI-powered creative effectiveness tool that predicts the performance of digital video advertising.

Building on the launch of Link AI for TV advertising in 2020, Digital Video AI is a state-of-the-art creative measurement tool designed to evaluate online video ads against the behavioral and creative metrics that drive sales and build long-term brand equity.

Designed to support marketers who face pressures of speed to market, and the fast paced and high-volume environment of digital ad development, Digital Video AI predicts creative effectiveness in under 15 minutes. Powered by Link, Kantar's extensively validated database of over 230,000 adverts, the AI engine behind Digital Video AI has been trained with the industry's most comprehensive creative effectiveness dataset. With low monthly subscription prices to fit within digital production budgets, Digital Video AI enables marketers, publishers, and creative agencies to analyze creative variants and conduct creative competitive analysis quickly and efficiently.

Unilever partnered withKantar through the development of Digital Video AI and has tested hundreds of ads on the platform to improve their performance against their effectiveness and ROI goals. "At Unilever we consider ourselves to be pioneers in pre-testing in the creative development process," said Neha Sharma, Global Brand Engagement Lead, Unilever. "Digital Video AI enabled us make quick decisions, pick from our best creatives, test video edits and even measure competitor campaigns with speed and at scale."

"Research* shows that 49% of advertisers plan to increase the use of AI solutions to evaluate creative. Our goal is to transform the creative process, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to maximise effectiveness," said Dinesh Gopinath, Global Head of Product for Kantar's Analytics practice. "We appreciate Unilever's longstanding strategic partnership and participation in this innovation journey. Worth almost half a trillion dollars this year, digital ads will account for more than 60% of total ad spend**. Digital Video AI is a great new way to make smarter and faster decisions to optimise digital video's contribution to marketing and business goals."

