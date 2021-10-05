EasyVista, a global provider of intelligent automation solutions for IT Service Management (ITSM), remote support, and self-service software, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Coservit, which delivers an AIOps and next generation monitoring software technology, ServiceNav. The acquisition further positions EasyVista as a global leader in IT service management (ITSM) by delivering an end-to-end observability and service experience management solution. This acquisition is already the second acquisition after Goverlan, a US company specialized in remote control, end of July positioning EasyVista as a market consolidator.

"EasyVista has one goal: to make IT easy," said Sylvain Gauthier, CEO and co-founder of EasyVista. "Our 2025 vision allows us to realize that goal for our customers through strategic acquisitions and organic product innovation. The acquisition of ServiceNav will provide a holistic view of the health of our customers' IT infrastructure, while our recent acquisition of Goverlan will give customers access to self-healing technology. We are pleased to offer customers these expanded and augmented capabilities including service delivery, support, and advanced monitoring."

Founded in 2006, Coservit's ServiceNav is a SaaS platform for network, IT infrastructure, cloud, and application monitoring. ServiceNav features a unique "IT Weather" report that gives insights into an organization's overall IT health. Used by more than 200 organizations, the Coservit ServiceNav AI technology provides predictive monitoring and performance analysis to support business outcomes.

The integration with EasyVista provides a proactive and predictive, end-to-end augmented service management experience. This will result in a reduction in system unavailability and a boost in productivity for users, which directly impacts the business' value streams. Additionally, the integration will provide a 360-degree view of the entire service chain from IT network, infrastructure, applications, and endpoints to how each element is used, thereby taking self-healing capabilities to the next level with predictive incident management.

"EasyVista has already established itself as a global leader in the ITSM space, making them the perfect partner to further enhance and develop ServiceNav," said François Mateo, CEO of Coservit. "EasyVista's products together with the ServiceNav AIOps platform, will provide an end-to-end service and observability platform, that is unique in the market. With several customers already benefiting from the product synergies, now we will be able to deepen our integration and expand our offering on a global level."

As part of the company's 2025 vision, and with the support of its shareholders Eurazeo and Cathay, EasyVista aims to double its revenue to enable exponential growth and development. This includes initiatives to acquire top talent and leverage product enhancements to engage in the competitive ITSM markets.

This acquisition, as well as the recent acquisition of Goverlan, are financed by funds managed by BlackRock. Future opportunities are currently under review and could be completed by the end of the year.

Customers will learn more about the acquisition and upcoming product updates during EV Connect, the company's annual virtual conference, taking place in North America on November 3, as well as in France on November 16, and Southern Europe on November 18, 23, and 24.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global software provider of intelligent solutions for enterprise service management, remote support, observability, and self-healing technologies. Leveraging the power of ITSM, Self-Help, AI, background systems management, and IT process automation, EasyVista makes it easy for companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to their service and support delivery. Today, EasyVista helps over 3,000+ enterprises around the world to accelerate digital transformation, empowering leaders to improve employee productivity, reduce operating costs, and increase employee and customer satisfaction across financial services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other industries. Learn more at www.easyvista.com.

About Coservit

Coservit's flagship technology ServiceNav is a next generation SaaS monitoring and AIOps platform that measures and manages the availability of IT services. Using AI technology, ServiceNav enables customers to manage their hybrid IT environments in a proactive and predictive way. With over 100 MSP partners and 5000 indirect customers (SMEs and Enterprise) internationally, Coservit's culture of innovation and customer engagement has made them stand out in the industry. With multiple integrations and technological partnerships with the leading vendors in IT, ServiceNav is able to meet the observability challenges of its customers. To learn more about Coservit and ServiceNav, visit https://servicenav.coservit.com/en/.

