The 8th CoinGeek Conference - What to Watch

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th instalment of the CoinGeek Conference series, themed 'It's About Time' takes place at the Sheraton Hotel, Times Square on October 5-7, to showcase the latest developments on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. The BSV blockchain can handle almost limitless amounts of data, all immutably stored and at a very low cost and it's about time big business took notice of what BSV technology can do for them.

Returning to the world's financial capital, the 8th CoinGeek Conference will welcome, in person and virtually, a diverse spread of speakers both in terms of area of expertise and geographically. BSV Blockchain is the world's largest public blockchain by all major utility metrics; data storage and daily transaction volume, scaling ability and average block size, recently breaking all records by mining 2GB blocks.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CONFERENCE

Day 1 - Tuesday Oct 5th

HACKATHON FINALIST PRESENTATIONS:

Judges - Donny Deutsch, TV Personality, Host of CNBC's The Big Idea, Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch Inc.; Dr Craig Wright, Chief Scientist, nChain; Paul Rajchgod, Managing Director, Private Equity, Ayre Ventures; Steve Shadders, CTO, nChain

"Blockchain technology has huge potential to continue to transform the business landscape and create new business models that have never existed before. I'm looking forward to serving on the BSV Hackathon Finalist Judging panel at this year's CoinGeek Conference and evaluating not only what revolutionary projects can be built utilizing the technology, but their saleability, their scalability, and greater potential to disrupt industries." - Donny Deutsch, Former CEO and Chairman of Deutsch. Inc.

Presentations from the BSV Hackathon finalists, who will be judged in 'Shark Tank' style on their ideas. The theme of the Hackathon is Peer-to-peer applications - not just payments, but any type of application that involves direct interaction between participants on the Bitcoin network. Entrants were tasked with leveraging the recently released SPV Channels service as part of their application to facilitate communication across the network, as well as interacting with the Bitcoin network directly via the Merchant API (mAPI).

Following the presentations, the judges will participate in a panel discussion on How to Build Real Value with Blockchain Projects

The audience vote will count as the 5th Judges vote and viewers are encouraged to vote on the blockchain at Omniscape Omniscape Google Play Omniscape Apple

KEYNOTE ADDRESS - THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY BUILDING ON ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE PAST

Featuring Scott Stornetta and Stuart Haber. Recognized as the creators of blockchain technology - and even cited in the footnotes of the original Bitcoin Whitepaper - Stuart and Scott are a powerful addition to CoinGeek's 'Future of Technology' panel where they will be joined by renowned Cryptographer Ian Grigg. This panel will take place on Day 1 of the Conference at 5.10pm EST.

NFT CHARITY AUCTION

Live for the duration of the entire conference featuring celebrity NFTs and a Franck Muller limited edition "The Nakamoto" watch, with event proceeds going to American Heart Association. The auction details can be found at FabriikX.com

Day 2 - Wednesday Oct 6th

THE NEW WORLD OF NFTS

The second day has a significant focus on NFTs, featuring new NFT platform launches and discussion with Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Artist Rory MacDonald on The New World of NFTs

Also, on the panel are Francesco Morello from Bullish Art; Shawn Ryan of SmartLedger; and Victor Tang from NiftyCo

HOW TO ACHIEVE GREEN BITCOIN: ENERGY CONSUMPTION & ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY

The environmental impacts of blockchain comes under the spotlight where experts will debate cryptocurrency mining energy use and costs. We'll hear from UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador and Co-Founder of Lonely Whale & DuContra, Adrien Grenier; Dave Perrill CEO, Compute North mining facility; and Dr. Dhirendra Shukla President & Chair, Gray Wolf Analytics Inc. as they discuss the value of blockchain and ways in which cryptocurrency mining can be perceived more eco-friendly.

Partners and Senior Consultants at MNP Consulting Firm will present their findings on a Blockchain Energy Consumption research project.

The day will be closed off with a keynote speech by bestselling author and economist George Gilder.

Day 3 - Thursday Oct 7th

Real use cases of BSV form the focus of the final day of the conference which features speeches and panels about business applications running on BSV. These include:

BETTER SUPPLY CHAIN & SUSTAINABILITY

The panel on supply chain features Brian Choi, CEO of The Food Institute, and Stephanie Benedetto, CEO & Co-Founder of Queen of Raw, who will discuss how blockchain can be utilised in a sustainable supply chain.

INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

Delving into this challenging topic will be Richard G. Reinhardt, Special Agent, IRS Criminal Investigation, and members from Blockchain Intelligence Group, BlockTrace and Merkle Science.

GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SECTOR APPLICATIONS ON BLOCKCHAIN

Jimmy Nguyen will be joined by Saeed Mohammed Ali Alhebsi of UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Muhammad Salman Anjum, Head of BSV Hub - Middle East & South Asia and Chief Mate, InvoiceMate; Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd.; and Ahmed Yousif, Middle East Lead, BSV Blockchain for Government Initiative & Co-Founder, Black Stone Data Solutions.

BITCOIN & BLOCKCHAIN - CAN REAL VALUE COME FROM REAL UTILITY?

The event will close with the final keynote panel discussing where real blockchain value and utility can come featuring Dr Craig Wright, Cornell Professor Eswar Prasad and George Gilder.

Before the event comes to a close the grand prize winner of the BSV Hackathon will be announced and there will be a final word from the Hackathon judges on who they chose and why. And lastly the venue for the next CoinGeek conference will be announced.

As always the three-day CoinGeek Conference will be broadcast live to world and free to watch virtually at CoinGeekConference.com