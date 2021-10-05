GAC MOTOR | A New Era of Chinese Car

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR are an international car brand bringing a new era of high-tech Chinese vehicles to the world.

As the global vehicle industry moves towards new energies, greener design and high-tech, more intelligent transport, more and more consumers are becoming interested in Chinese cars, which combine optimized production techniques with world-class technology.

An Emphasis on Research

The 4 GAC R&D Centers, located strategically in vehicle industry hubs across the world, design products independently, with GAC factories responsible for production.

Research at the Centers is well-funded, with over 30 billion RMB invested to date. Research is also in-house, which means GAC MOTOR has exclusive access to a large wealth of experiments, designs and big data that all give its cars a competitive edge.

Extensive research ensures that, firstly, GAC MOTOR technology is independently innovative, giving GAC cars unique technologies and capabilities.

For example, silicon anode research at GAC R&D Centers helped create the powerful, light 'sponge silicon' lithium battery used in GAC cars, that reduces car battery volume and weight by 20% and 16% respectively, and that can be charged from 20% to 80 % in just 13 minutes.

Integrated Technology

Chinese craftsmanship in GAC MOTOR cars also means the integration of technologies.

At the 2021 Auto Shanghai, the world's first "Interactive Smart Cockpit" was released to the public, part of the ADiGO 4.0 intelligent Driving Ecosystem found in GAC MOTOR models.

The ecosystem is a holistic application of various cutting-edge user convenience technologies.

Using AI, AR, big data and 5G connectivity, the cockpit has powerful early perception capabilities, proactive service features and five-sense integration capacities to deliver a completely new type of driving experience.

Changing Production | Intelligent Eco-Factory

GAC MOTOR's recently released global brand slogan, GO AND CHANGE, encapsulates the philosophy and direction of the company and its consumer vehicles.

A new energy intelligent eco-factory broke ground in September 2017: a digital, intelligent plant which makes use of the Internet of Things and big data to optimize production. It is powered by comprehensive energy, with a smart micro-grid, photovoltaic and other clean energy sources.

As demand shifts towards more technologically advanced vehicles, and the industry as a whole adopts greener energies, GO AND CHANGE means embracing these trends with nimble Chinese production and technologically-empowered Chinese craftsmanship.

GAC MOTOR is ready for the future. Let's GO AND CHANGE!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651399/GAC_MOTOR_aerial.jpg