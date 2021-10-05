The majority of the finance for the $177 million, Jamuna river project will be provided in the form of soft loans from the Indian government and officials are reportedly already planning a second 100 MW facility with a Chinese firm on nearby land.Bangladesh's Rural Power Company Limited is seeking a consultant for a 100 MW solar field planned in its northern district of Jamalpur. The project, approved by the executive committee of the National Economic Council headed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will be majority funded with Indian credit. Applicants for the contract must have worked on supervising ...

