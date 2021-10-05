CryptoSX: Brighsun New Energy and Hangzhou ATG Robotics Collaboration

2U Battery Collaboration Ceremony and Drone Flight Demonstration in Hangzhou

SIDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Brighsun New Energy Pty Ltd ("Brighsun") and Hangzhou ATG Robotics ("HATG") announced in a joint collaboration ceremony to jointly promote the application of new Lithium based battery by Brighsun in ATG range of remote drones. The ceremony witnessed the extended flight time of ATG remote drones powered by Brighsun's new 2U battery technology.

The Hangzhou demonstration of 2U Battery on HATG commercial ariel drone achieved 50.8% increase in flight time (in stock drone battery) with 10% weight reduction. The overall testing data exceeded industry standards and opened a new page in aviation drone history.

In light of the carbon footprint reduction, the new battery energy industry is key to sustainable economic development, society advancement and consumer energy transformation. In which, lithium battery demand and production are growing rapidly and from increasing range of traditional battery devices. Therefore, an upgrade in lithium battery technology is highly anticipated by the industry.

Brighsun, being one of the leading research and development company in new battery industry, has been continuously developing new and sustainable lithium battery technology since 2007. 2U Battery is the company's latest milestone that will redefine usage from mobile to electric vehicles in many different areas.

As a result, latest development of 2U Battery would greatly benefit remote drone industry. Ariel drone expert believes, "battery is the root to short flight time problem, equipping a new type of battery that increases flight time for 10% would be a great step forward."

The demonstration flight showed the world the immense potential of Brighsun 2U battery technology. While 2U Battery is showing a promising future to the industry, Brighsun Group is in final preparation to acquire development funding via a Security Token Offering (STO) on CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange ("CryptoSX"), a leading, fully licensed and regulated digital exchange under CEZA in the Philippines. Application of first round STO fund raising has been submitted and undergoing regulatory reviewed.

Once the STO launched, investment opportunity can be shared widely in the STO retail sector. All fund acquired will be dedicated to for full commercialisation development and production research of 2U Battery and complimentary application development of ecosystems of mobile applications.

About Brighsun New Energy Pty Ltd

Brighsun New Energy's Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery won the Guinness World Record in Nov 2015 for the Greatest Distance travelled by an Electric Bus (non-solar) on a single electric charge - 1,018 kms. Through nearly 8 years of research, the scientists at Brighsun New Energy have successfully developed new lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery cathode material with an energy density higher than conventional secondary batteries. Brighsun's new energy - 2U battery is expected to accelerate EV take-up around the world, significantly increase mobile phone battery capacity and solar-electric storage. For further information please visit (https://www.brighsun.com/index.html).

About Hangzhou ATG Robotics

HangZhou ATG Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. (ATG Robotics) was established in 2019 by a team of returnees from the Robotics Research Institute of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Headquartered in China A.I. Town (5G Innovation Park, Hangzhou, China) and has international research & development centre in Hong Kong. It is an innovative technology company integrating academic research, product development, system sales, and data services.

About CryptoSx

CryptoSX is an innovative end-to-end global financial exchange for security tokens and digital assets founded in 2018 and is fully licensed and regulated by CEZA in the Philippines. CryptoSX has successfully obtained STO listing approval for 8 clients and have further 6 STO in different stages of preparation and compliance review for listing before the end of 2021. CryptoSX serves clients from the US, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong in biotech, agritech, fintech, energy storage, renewable power, mining, commercial real estate, rare gemstones and whisky investments. For further information please visit (https://cryptosx.io/investorportal).

