Single, Fully Integrated Investment and Asset Management Platform to Strengthen Fortress' Leadership Position in Litigation Finance Market

Fortress Investment Group LLC ("Fortress") today announced that following the acquisition of Vannin Capital by funds managed by Fortress in 2019, the operations of Vannin Capital are now being restructured into the Fortress Legal Assets business. As part of the restructuring, a number of Vannin Capital employees will transfer to Fortress. This change will have no impact on Vannin Capital's existing investments, and Vannin Capital will remain the counterparty to its various litigation funding agreements. The restructuring is taking effect immediately.

"We are confident that this combination will further strengthen our leadership position in the litigation finance market, broadening our sourcing capabilities and bringing counterparties the benefits of a deeply experienced, fully-integrated, global Legal Assets team," said Jack Neumark, Managing Director and head of the Fortress Legal Assets business. "We believe this represents a logical next step for our Legal Assets business and managed funds as a whole, which will now receive the full benefit of the expertise and relationships that the Vannin Capital employees have built over the last decade."

About Fortress

Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

