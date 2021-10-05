Venntro Media Group (Venntro.com): Venntro Media Group Acquires TheIntro.com - The Dating App For Busy Professionals

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intro , the Dating App for Busy Professionals which was backed by the VC fund Global Founders Capital , has been acquired by leading social discovery and online dating business Venntro Media Group .

The Intro focusses on giving users dates, not swipes. When users match with someone on The Intro, they can be on a video date within hours or days - unlike other dating apps which often focus on swipes, messages and ghosting.

As part of the acquisition, The Intro's co-founder George Burgess will become an Advisor to Venntro Media Group to support their growth into niche dating, social discovery and live streaming apps.

"We were really impressed by what George and the team had achieved with The Intro and we're excited to acquire the app and integrate it with our business," says Ross Williams, CEO of Venntro Media Group.



"The Intro offers users a high quality mobile experience - and this is exactly the kind of polished product we will be offering our partners through WhiteLabelDating.com . It has dozens of 5-star reviews in the app stores and thousands of loyal, high-value single professionals who will become part of our premium niche ."

"Our vision is to provide a range of niche dating apps that integrate video profiles, video stories, video calling and live video streaming to enable our customers to connect, engage and share within tolerant, inclusive niche communities and live their happily ever now."

"The acquisition of The Intro is our first step to enable slick, high quality mobile dating and social discovery apps across WhiteLabelDating.com - in time, we will allow partners to deploy niche dating apps of similar quality to Tinder, Bumble and The Intro but focussed on their specific niches."

About The Intro



The Intro schedules video dates for busy professionals. There's no chat, no faff, just dates!

If your thumb hurts from swiping and you're tired of all the ghosting, The Intro is the app for you. The key difference? No chat. When you match with someone on The Intro, you'll be on a video date within hours or days. The Intro's simple but innovative approach to dating has been covered by the BBC, Cosmopolitan, Grazia, Stylist, Tatler and more!

Download now at www.theintro.com



About Venntro Media Group

Launched in 2003, Venntro.com is the company behind award-winning dating software provider, WhiteLabelDating.com . Empowering brands, marketers and affiliates to run their own online dating sites, White Label Dating provides the dating software, payment processing, customer support and more. Their partners simply promote their dating sites.

Venntro is an alumni of the Tech City UK Future Fifty programme, a City A.M. Leap 100 company and was named one of LSE's '1000 Companies to Inspire Britain'.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653053/The_Intro_Video.mp4

Contact:

Jess Keogh

press@venntro.com