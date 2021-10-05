Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! InnoCan Pharma meldet herausragende Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMHQ ISIN: IS0000026961 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.10.2021 | 17:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Increase in Share Capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International
hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on October 4, 2021, the total nominal value of the
company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on
October 7 2021. 



ISIN                    IS0000026961           
Company name                Iceland Seafood International hf.
Total share capital before the increase   2.674.479.971          
Increase in share capital          40.000.000            
Total share capital following the increase 2.714.479.971          
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.              
Symbol                   ICESEA              
Orderbook ID                122596
ICELAND SEAFOOD INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.